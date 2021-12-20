LSU quarterback Myles Brennan proposed to his girlfriend in Tiger Stadium this week, social media posts show. And by the looks of it, she said yes.
An Instagram video posted by Brennan shows the couple tap the "WIN" bar before heading onto the field in front of an empty Death Valley. Brennan got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and popped the question.
"Will be one of the most special weeks of my life," Brennan said in his Instagram caption. "Made my commitment back to LSU and committed to spending life with Erin. I love you."
Brennan recently announced his plans to stay at LSU despite briefly entering the transfer portal in November.