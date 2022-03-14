LSU (13-3) climbed a few spots after closing out a week with four wins over nonconference opponents.
The Tigers went from No. 6 to No. 4 in the latest Collegiate Baseball rankings and from No. 10 to No. 9 in Perfect Game's poll. LSU went up one spot in USA Today's coaches' poll to No. 8.
But other polls were not as sold on the Tigers' success, who struggled in the Shriners Classic the weekend before and lost to Louisiana Tech during the second week of the season. LSU also played Bethune-Cookman close on Friday evening, 8-7, before closing out the rest of the weekend with dominant wins.
LSU did drop one spot to No. 13 in D1 Baseball's Top 25, but made its most significant drop in Baseball America's poll, from No. 8 to No. 16.
After Texas dropped a weekend series to South Carolina, the SEC has taken over the No. 1 spot in two polls, while Notre Dame is No. 1 in both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Ole Miss captured the No. 1 spot in D1 Baseball and the coaches' poll, while Vanderbilt is the new No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball.