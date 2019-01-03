ATHENS, Ga. — The LSU women’s basketball team got key contributions from its bench. Mercedes Brooks came off the bench to score 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers as the bench contributed 22 points.
However, Georgia used second-half 3-point shooting to extend its lead in a 63-50 win over LSU in an SEC opener Thursday night. The Lady Tigers are now 9-4 (0-1 SEC) on the season while Georgia improved to 10-4 (1-0 SEC).
LSU returns to the PMAC at 2 p.m. Sunday to host No. 21 Texas A&M.
Ayana Mitchell earned her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“The bench did a very good job, especially in the second quarter, of stepping up and making good plays”, said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. “They came in and made something positive happen, whether it was a steal, a stop or a basket. That was something I definitely highlighted after the game.”
Georgia jumped out to a 6-0 lead and LSU had to claw its way through the game to stay in closing distance. Despite a 23-12 first quarter, LSU out-scored the Bulldogs 27-23 over the second and third quarters. LSU closed to within four late in the third quarter, at 43-39, after back-to-back layups by Brooks and sophomore Karli Seay.
“We got some momentum late in the third quarter and it was just a two-possession game,” said Fargas. “Then we came down and scored, but gave up another three in the corner. We needed to get to a point where we tied the game.”
The Bulldogs got hot from 3-point range at the third quarter buzzer and early in the fourth quarter to push their lead back to 11 and kept LSU at arms’ length the rest of the game.