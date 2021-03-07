This weekend, LSU suffered its worst defeat since 2007 and lost a series against Oral Roberts, a team that entered with a 2-6 record.
The Tigers lost Friday afternoon 22-7, the second-worst loss of coach Paul Mainieri's tenure. They turned around to beat Oral Roberts 12-0 and even the series, but Sunday afternoon, LSU lost 3-1, doomed by one defensive sequence and minimal hitting.
These are three things we learned from the series.
1. Hill still developing
As talented as Jaden Hill is — who else can reach 98 mph and mix four pitches? — the junior right-hander struggled Friday afternoon. He gave up eight runs and recorded one out before coach Paul Mainieri replaced him in the first inning. Oral Roberts jumped on Hill’s fastball, and he lost command of his offspeed pitches, issuing three free passes. For the first time in his career, Hill must respond from a bad outing.
2. LSU missed Doughty
Sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty watched the weekend series from LSU’s dugout in street clothes as he recovers from a left shoulder subluxation. Without him, LSU tweaked its lineup and middle infield, moving sophomore Zach Arnold to second base and junior Drew Bianco to shortstop. Bianco went 2 for 10 with two RBIs, and Arnold looked uncomfortable at second base. Doughty wouldn’t have won the series by himself, but the Tigers need him back. He could return next week.
3. Flush and forget
Baseball requires players and coaches to quickly forget about results. LSU must do that now. The Tigers lost one game this weekend 22-7, their worst defeat since 2007, and dropped the series with a 3-1 loss Sunday, a game they led until the eighth inning. LSU has to improve quickly with five games next week. One weekend doesn’t ruin LSU’s goals — the Tigers have another 44 games this season — but Southeastern Conference play begins soon.