COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 LSU softball team exploded its offensive game to open up SEC action, run-ruling Texas A&M 17-3 in five innings at Davis Diamond on Friday.
The Tigers’ (20-4, 1-0) offense got off to a great start as Amanda Sanchez singled to left-center. Shelbi Sunseri followed with a double, sending Sanchez to third. Amanda Doyle followed with a double, scoring Sanchez and Sunseri and giving the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.
Texas A&M (15-7, 0-1) answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run shot over the center-field wall.
The offense continued for the Tigers in the second as Michaela Schlattman hit a two-run home run to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead. Two more runs came across in the inning off a Texas A&M error and a single up the middle from Doyle, putting the Tigers up 6-2.
Maribeth Gorsuch shut down the Aggies in the second, but the Aggies put another run up on the board in the third off a single up the middle, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 6-3. The Tigers went to Shelby Wickersham in the circle, who got the Tigers out of a bases-loaded jam.
"The offense has carried us all season," LSU coach Beth Torina said. "It's fitting to show up on the first day of SEC action like this based on the season they are having. Shelby Wickersham came in and did a great job. It's a tough spot for a freshman coming in in her first SEC series, but it's nice to see her have the guts to find a way to win."
Three more runs came across for the Tigers in the fourth. Sanchez answered with her second homer on the season, a solo shot over the right field wall. Elyse Thornhill drew a bases-loaded walk to score Karrington Houshmandzadeh and Doyle came in on a fly out to right, taking a 9-3 lead.
Sanchez added another run for the Tigers in the fifth off a single to right field, scoring Savannah Stewart. Three more home runs would cap off a big fifth inning run, helping the Tigers run-rule the Aggies. Shemiah Sanchez belted out her second grand slam in the past three games, giving the Tigers a 14-3 lead. Thornhill followed with her second home run of the season, a solo shot to center. Serrett singled up the middle and Schlattman would go yard again, the second time on the day, giving the Tigers a 17-3 lead.
Wickersham closed things out in the bottom of the fifth, earning the win in the circle to improve to 7-1 on the year. She allowed just one hit in her 2⅔ innings of work while striking out two. Gorsuch finished with five hits allowed for three runs in 2⅓ innings of work.
The Tigers will face Texas A&M on Saturday at 3 p.m.