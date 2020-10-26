The question was about coverage busts in his pass defense. The coach probably wished he had a better answer.

“That’s the $6 million question right now,” he said. “And we have to get it figured out. It wasn’t as big of a challenge a year ago. Coming off of training camp I wouldn’t have thought that would be such an issue, but it is right now and we’re addressing it.”

You might have figured that coach was Ed Orgeron, but it wasn’t.

It was Sean Payton.

And it could probably be a lot of other coaches as well across college and pro football, not just the coach of the LSU Tigers or the New Orleans Saints.

LSU's Myles Brennan will practice today, Orgeron says; not sure yet if he'll play at Auburn Ed Orgeron isn't certain yet if LSU will get Myles Brennan back from injury in time for the Auburn game on Saturday, but the starting quarterb…

In the headlong rush to win, to be competitive, to be on the cutting edge, coaches everywhere have embraced faster and more prolific offenses. In Payton’s case, they’re innovating them.

But the result seems to be a game out of balance, with defenses on the run and often powerless to make stops.

How bad is it for defense these days? LSU surrendered 403 yards in a 52-24 win Saturday over South Carolina, including 284 yards on just seven explosive plays of 21 yards or more, and it is considered progress.

Progress, it must be said, toward a still elusive target.

LSU has certainly improved on its own explosive offensive plays as well. The Tigers had six plays of 21 yards or more for 193 yards. But creating “explosive” plays on defense, forcing turnovers and causing sacks, are the one thing this LSU defense can hang its helmet on. Same for the Saints, whose one sack of Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was just enough to make kicker Joey Slye's 65-yard field-goal try wind up inches shy of the crossbar.

Perhaps this is what has to count for successful defense these days. Though the Tigers rank 83 of 101 FBS teams in total defense, allowing 471.8 yards per game, they are tied for eighth and first in the Southeastern Conference with Arkansas with a plus-1.6 per game turnover ratio (plus-6 overall). In terms of turnovers forced — including Eli Ricks’ 45-yard pick-six against the Gamecocks — LSU has 10 takeaways, tied for second in the SEC with Kentucky.

And in sacks, LSU leads the SEC and is tied for ninth nationally with 3½ per game after recording five Saturday.

To that end, Orgeron is pleased with LSU’s new 4-3 defense, though the busted coverages and weak linebacker play still have him quite cross.

“It’s the 4-3, man,” Coach O said. “You’ve got ends rushing wide. We have more athletic people on the field. It’s LSU football. It’s what I grew up watching. We did that at Miami. We did that at USC. It was time to go back to it.

“I’m happy in all those categories, being plus-6, leading the SEC and all that stuff. But we’re still 2-2. We’ve got to play better defense. There’s no excuse for it.

“We’ve got to get some stuff fixed on defense to get where we want to go.”

In other words, the offense has played more than well enough — without Joe Burrow or Ja’Marr Chase or Clyde Edwards-Helaire and this past week without Myles Brennan — for LSU to be 4-0. Now is the time for LSU to pair some down-in, down-out consistency with its explosive play on defense. If the Tigers can do that, paired with the same offensive production LSU has been getting, a win Saturday at Auburn should be assured.

… It was shocking to hear of LSU fan Danny Dwyer being mugged in Tiger Stadium following Saturday’s game.

Fortunately, a suspect has been arrested. According to LSU, that suspect had been hired to help clean the stadium after the game.

Here's hoping the vetting of stadium workers gets some serious scrutiny after this incident. And though I know it’s a tough time economically for LSU athletics, like the rest of us, the school should pay for Mr. Dwyer’s medical bills and offer him a pair of prime sideline seats for life.

… Orgeron announced Monday that left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely from the team.

LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal suspended indefinitely, Ed Orgeron says LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely from the football team, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday. Orgero…

“I don't know when he's going to be back,” Orgeron said. “That's it.”

Frankly, that should be it. I don’t know what Rosenthal’s transgression is or what he’s dealing with, but LSU has given him plenty of chances to be a key contributor this team for months. LSU even went into spring practice not knowing if Rosenthal would be available (he was suspended then, too) but tabbing him as its starting left tackle.

That’s Cam Wire’s job now. Coach O should wish Rosenthal well and send him on his way, if for nothing else but the sake of the vast majority of his players who are doing things the right way.

… We’re in the cone of an approaching tropical system for the seventh time this hurricane season. And I hate to tell everyone, but there is still officially more than a month to go.

Again, I know it’s tough economic times, but I think we South Louisianians need to pass the hat and hire a voodoo priestess or something to see if we can put the gris gris on this stormy season.

Meanwhile, in the words of the late Michael Conrad on “Hill Street Blues,” “Let’s be careful out there.” Five words that cover a lot of issues in our stormy 2020.