LSU's game this Saturday against Missouri will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel and the ESPN App.
The game, relocated to Faurot Field because of Hurricane Delta, starts at 11 a.m. CT. It will immediately re-air at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.
LSU (1-1) enters the matchup ranked No. 17 nationally after a win over Vanderbilt. Missouri (0-2) has lost two games to ranked opponents. Despite playing the game at Missouri, LSU will remain the home team.
LSU and Missouri were originally scheduled to play at 8 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium. The teams moved up kickoff so LSU could return home Saturday night instead of early the next morning.
As a result of the changes and the hurricane, Arkansas vs. No. 13 Auburn will air at 3 p.m. on ESPN, and Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Alabama will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.