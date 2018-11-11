LSU got leaped in the AP Top 25 by Washington State, falling a single spot to No. 10 in the poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.
LSU (8-2) beat Arkansas 24-17 Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to keep them ahead of Washington State (9-1), which jumped two spots after the Cougars beat Colorado 31-7.
There was no movement for LSU in the USA Today Coaches Poll, where they remain No. 10 after Week 11 of the NCAA football season.
The full Coaches Poll can be seen here.
The three teams from the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25 Poll's top 10 are ranked the same way in the Coaches Poll:
- No. 1 Alabama (10-0)
- No. 5 Georgia (9-1)
- No. 10 LSU (8-2)
Florida was the biggest mover in the SEC in the AP Poll, jumping up four spots to No. 15 after a 35-31 win over South Carolina. Kentucky fell eight spots after its 24-7 loss at Tennessee, and Mississippi State fell seven spots to No. 25 after a 24-0 loss at Alabama.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The full AP Poll can be seen here.
LSU will host Rice Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.