The whiplash of LSU freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's spin move flattened Arkansas senior safety Joe Foucha as he scrambled to throw his fourth pass of the game.

He ran to the left, finding freshman Jack Bech straight ahead at the back of the end zone for his first completion and the Tigers' first touchdown of the game.

For weeks, Nussmeier sparingly got in-game reps. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he'd use Nussmeier as much as he could while allowing him to maintain his redshirt status, but after the Tigers' loss to Alabama, Nussmeier told Orgeron he wanted to play.

Since the Florida game on Oct. 16, LSU has struggled to find its offensive identity. And although Nussmeier took over for veteran Max Johnson by the end of the first quarter Saturday, his costly interception in overtime only left more questions. Arkansas would make a field goal on its ensuing possession to win 16-13.

"We're trying everything," Orgeron said. "Garrett made some good plays, then he didn't make some good plays. Max Johnson made some good plays and he didn't make some good plays. I don't think we can put it all on the quarterback."

When the Tigers needed their passing game the most a week earlier, when Cameron Lewis' strip sack gave the Tigers the ball back at the Alabama 42 with 3:14 remaining to upset No. 2 Alabama, Johnson missed on three pass attempts.

LSU's defense gave its offense one more shot, and Johnson went 3 of 5 for 41 yards, but his Hail Mary attempt from the Alabama 30 fell incomplete. LSU lost 20-14.

"I wish we had more of an identity," Orgeron said Monday. "I thought our run game came alive against Florida. We’re still not efficient on third down. That’s more or less some play-calling. More or less some execution."

Shortly after that, Orgeron announced the quarterback competition, where both Johnson and Nussmeier would get equal attempts at practice, and said that while Johnson would still get the start, he'd give the quarterback playing the best the most opportunities in the game.

Johnson came in for the Tigers first on Saturday, completing 3-of-6 passes for 21 yards, his longest completion an 11-yard completion to Trey Palmer, while the biggest offensive gain was a 15-yard defensive pass interference on an attempt to Devonta Lee.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But when Nussmeier came in on the third drive, he led the offense with a quicker rhythm. His first pass attempt to Malik Nabers, a deep shot to the middle for what would've been a touchdown, fell incomplete. He then led LSU through a package of four running plays, advancing the offense 19 yards behind three different running backs: Corey Kiner, Josh Williams and Tyrion Davis-Price.

The pace threw the Razorbacks off balance, drawing an offsides penalty to add to the count, and while Nussmeier wouldn't complete a pass on that series, he'd successfully conducted a drive that culminated in a field goal.

He'd throw that 29-yard touchdown pass on his second pass attempt on the following drive.

"Garrett stepped in, he made plays, he gave a real spark to the offense," center Liam Shanahan said. "Garrett's a guy he's looking to make a play every time he gets the ball."

Nussmeier settled in as the quarterback who scrambled outside the hash marks to make his own plays, targeting Bech as his top receiver. It was a different look from Johnson's pocket passing.

He completed another 17-yard pass to Bech, then found Jack Mashburn for an 18-yard connection to put the Tigers on the Razorbacks' 18-yard line. But the drive ended on a fumbled snap by Davis-Price.

He'd complete 11 of 17 passes for 83 yards in the second half. Even after his first interception, Nussmeier led the Tigers through an offensive drive to tie the game.

Nussmeier provided a glimmer of hope on the 24-yard completion to Malik Nabers after being sacked for a loss of 10 in overtime, but the interception ended what was the freshman's first nearly-full game in the SEC.

"It was a great play call, that's on me, I've got to be smarter," Nussmeier said.