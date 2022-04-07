WHO: LSU (20-9, 4-5 SEC) at Mississippi State (18-12, 4-5 SEC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field
ONLINE: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Mississippi State — TBD
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is on the road taking on the reigning national champions, who have struggled equally through conference play this spring. The Bulldogs are hitting .270 as a team, second to last in the SEC, but are No. 3 in the SEC in home runs behind Tennessee (71) and Florida (57). Their team ERA is No. 12 in the SEC at 5.04 after losing ace Landon Sims to season-ending UCL tear. LSU's team batting average of .307 is No. 2 in the SEC, and its 3.54 ERA is No. 3 in the SEC behind Tennessee (1.74) and Vanderbilt (2.68).