Nathaniel Wiggins, a four-star cornerback from Atlanta, committed to LSU on Friday night, becoming the 17th member in the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class.
Wiggins (6-foot-2, 170-pounds) is the No. 117 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 8 cornerback, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He said he committed to LSU ahead of Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Georgia.
“I chose LSU because I think they can help me with my game, and I like their style of play,” he said in a social media video. “And I love the coaches.”
Wiggins is the Tigers’ only cornerback in the class so far. The only other defensive back committed to LSU is safety Khari Gee, also of the Atlanta area.
Despite increased recruiting restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, LSU has done well in recruiting over the past few months — especially out of state. Thirteen members of the class are from outside Louisiana. LSU’s class was ranked No. 7 in the 247Sports composite rankings before the addition of Wiggins.
The Tigers have eight spots remaining.