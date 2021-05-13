Seimone Augustus, the basketball star who rose from the courts of Capitol High School to LSU and became a multiple Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, retired Thursday from the Los Angeles Sparks, bringing an end to one of the greatest careers in basketball history.

Augustus, 37, is set to become an assistant coach with the WNBA franchise. The Sparks’ season begins Friday night at home against Dallas.

Augustus was the nation’s most sought-after recruit in 2002 coming out of Capitol High as the girls national player of the year when she signed with LSU over Tennessee. She quickly lifted LSU to unprecedented success, leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight in 2003, their first three Women’s Final Four appearances from 2004-06 and their first two Southeastern Conference regular season championships in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

Augustus earned multiple national player of the year honors as a junior and senior, capturing the Wade Trophy, the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and being named Associated Press player of the year. She was the consensus national freshman of the year in 2003 and also earned All-American honors her sophomore through senior seasons.

Seimone Augustus inducted into National High School Sports Hall of Fame INDIANAPOLIS — Seimone Augustus gained fame as a basketball player before she reached her teens and has played at a high level for more than t…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2006 by the Minnesota Lynx, she led the franchise to four WNBA titles in odd numbered years from 2011-17, winning in 2015 and 2017 with former LSU teammate and fellow Tigers All-American Sylvia Fowles. Augustus was named MVP of the Lynx’s 2011 WNBA championship series win over the Atlanta Dream.

Again teaming with Fowles, Augustus also played on three gold medal-winning U.S. basketball teams in 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Augustus signed with the Sparks in 2020 and re-signed with the team in February, but decided to retire on the eve of the 2021 season.