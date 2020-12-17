cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 1126.JPG
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, shown coaching in the CFP championship game against LSU last January, will try to get his third-ranked Tigers back in the playoff with a win over No. 2 Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game Saturday. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in double-overtime on Nov. 7.

All games on Saturday

NO. 3 CLEMSON vs. NO. 2 NOTRE DAME

3 p.m. • ABC

In case you haven't heard, this is a tasty rematch of one of the most exciting games this season. Notre Dame won 47-40 in two overtimes back on Nov. 7 in the shadows of the Golden Dome. But Trevor Lawrence was out that night, which explains why Clemson is a double-digit favorite in this one.

NO. 7 FLORIDA vs. NO. 1 ALABAMA

7 p.m. • CBS

After that unexpected clunker against LSU a week ago, Florida dropped just one spot in the CFP rankings. They're still No. 7, but do the Gators really stand a chance against the red-hot Crimson Tide, who, at this point, appear destined to be playing for another national title on Jan. 11? We'll see.

NO. 14 NORTHWESTERN vs. NO. 4 Ohio State

11 a.m. • Fox

The debate about whether Ohio State should be in this game will rage on, but the only thing to do is get over it. It's very likely the Buckeyes would have won out had they played six, seven or even eight games with cancellations vs. Illinois, Maryland and Michigan — all with losing records.

NO. 10 OKLAHOMA vs. NO. 6 IOWA STATE

11 a.m. • ABC

Like the Notre Dame-Clemson game, this is a rematch of an Oct. 3 matchup that saw Iowa State a pull off a 37-30 shocker over OU. Both started slow, but the Sooners have won six in a row after a 1-2 start and the Cyclones, who fell to UL in its opener (31-14), have won eight of nine since.

NO. 23 TULSA at NO. 9 CINCINNATI

7 p.m. • ABC

Because it plays in the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati hasn't gotten much attention. But with an 8-0 record and one of the nation's top offenses and defenses, Cincinnati will be in a New Year's Six bowl game if it can top Tulsa, whose only loss was to then-No. 11 Oklahoma State in September.

