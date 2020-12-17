All games on Saturday
NO. 3 CLEMSON vs. NO. 2 NOTRE DAME
3 p.m. • ABC
In case you haven't heard, this is a tasty rematch of one of the most exciting games this season. Notre Dame won 47-40 in two overtimes back on Nov. 7 in the shadows of the Golden Dome. But Trevor Lawrence was out that night, which explains why Clemson is a double-digit favorite in this one.
NO. 7 FLORIDA vs. NO. 1 ALABAMA
7 p.m. • CBS
After that unexpected clunker against LSU a week ago, Florida dropped just one spot in the CFP rankings. They're still No. 7, but do the Gators really stand a chance against the red-hot Crimson Tide, who, at this point, appear destined to be playing for another national title on Jan. 11? We'll see.
NO. 14 NORTHWESTERN vs. NO. 4 Ohio State
11 a.m. • Fox
The debate about whether Ohio State should be in this game will rage on, but the only thing to do is get over it. It's very likely the Buckeyes would have won out had they played six, seven or even eight games with cancellations vs. Illinois, Maryland and Michigan — all with losing records.
NO. 10 OKLAHOMA vs. NO. 6 IOWA STATE
11 a.m. • ABC
Like the Notre Dame-Clemson game, this is a rematch of an Oct. 3 matchup that saw Iowa State a pull off a 37-30 shocker over OU. Both started slow, but the Sooners have won six in a row after a 1-2 start and the Cyclones, who fell to UL in its opener (31-14), have won eight of nine since.
NO. 23 TULSA at NO. 9 CINCINNATI
7 p.m. • ABC
Because it plays in the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati hasn't gotten much attention. But with an 8-0 record and one of the nation's top offenses and defenses, Cincinnati will be in a New Year's Six bowl game if it can top Tulsa, whose only loss was to then-No. 11 Oklahoma State in September.
Sheldon Mickles