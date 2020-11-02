LSU's Javonte Smart was named Monday to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.
Smart was one of 20 players chosen to the watch list for the prestigious award, but the former Scotlandville High School star was the only guard from a Southeastern Conference school to earn recognition.
Members of the watch list can play their way on or off the list during the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 25.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the list of 20 candidates for the 18th annual award, which is named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross star Bob Cousy.
In two seasons, Smart has started 48 of 65 games and is averaging 11.7 points per game for his career.
Smart was in the starting lineup for 30 of LSU's 31 games last season and averaged 12.5 points. He led the Tigers to a 21-10 overall record and second-place tie in the SEC with a 12-6 mark.
Smart surpassed the 200-assist mark for his career with 129 assists to 70 turnovers last season. A 65 to 31 differential in league games led all SEC guards.
He's made 87 3-point field goals and is shooting 82.8% from the free-throw line while averaging 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Joining Smart on the watch list is Baylor junior Jared Butler, a Reserve native and former Riverside Academy star. He was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year last week.
Fans can participate in online voting during the first three rounds. In late January, the list will be narrowed to 10 and five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the selection committee in late February to pick a winner.
Fan voting begins Friday at www.hoophallawards.com.
2021 Bob Cousy watch list
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Jared Butler, Baylor
McKinley Wright, Colorado
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
Javonte Smart, LSU
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Fatts Russell, Rhode Island
Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall
Matt Coleman, Texas
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Kihei Clark, Virginia
D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
UNT added to schedule
Will Wade has added another opponent to his reshuffled nonconference schedule with a Dec. 19 matchup against North Texas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
North Texas was scheduled to play in Baton Rouge in November, but that slate was scrapped when the NCAA pushed back the start of the season three weeks to Nov. 25.
According to contracts obtained by The Advocate, LSU is set for home games with Louisiana Tech (Dec. 6), North Texas (Dec. 19), VCU (Dec. 22) and Texas Tech (Jan. 30). The Texas Tech game is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Wade can schedule up to nine nonconference games. LSU is expected to play three games in a multi-team event in Lincoln, Nebraska, during Thanksgiving week and face South Florida in Atlanta on Dec. 12.
That leaves him with one game to schedule.
The 18-game SEC slate is expected to be released soon.