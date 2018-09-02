ARLINGTON, Texas — Joe Burrow couldn’t have had a better script to work with than the one he had for his first start in an LSU uniform Sunday night.

The much-anticipated debut of the Ohio State graduate transfer went as well as could be expected for Burrow — with just a couple of exceptions — in leading his new team to a season-opening 33-17 thrashing of Miami in AT&T Stadium.

Burrow’s passing numbers weren’t spectacular, but they didn’t need to be when it was all over. His heady play and turnover-free management of the game were all that No. 25 needed to spring and upset on No. 8 Miami.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Video via Mike Gegenheimer

He also got enough help from his running game and a stout defense that combined to put up 30 unanswered points and turn a 3-3 game into a runaway after three quarters before Miami scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Burrow was 11 of 24 for 140 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 14 yards. His 11-yard dash in the fourth quarter for a first down showed his toughness when he took a huge hit from Miami defensive back Al Blades while diving for the sticks.

The biggest number for Burrow and the offense came when it had no turnovers against a Miami defense that tied for third in the FBS a year ago with 31 takeaways.

The only glitches came when LSU had to take two timeouts in the first quarter.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said a new rule in which the 40-second play clock is started immediately after the ball is ready for play following a change of possession caused a bit of a problem early on.

“(Offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger did an excellent job of managing the game tonight even though we made some mistakes early,” Orgeron said. “But Joe Burrow kept his cool and we were able to score 33 points.

“He was under duress, but I thought he kept his poise,” he added. “They were the same things we saw all (preseason) camp.”

+26 Rabalais: So, about that grim LSU outlook ... huge night vs. Miami transforms it all ARLINGTON, Texas — Cole Tracy, one of the many, many new players the LSU Tigers are counting to play critical roles this season, reached back …

What they saw Sunday night was a cool customer even though Burrow admitted he thought he’d be a little emotional in his first collegiate start.

“I really didn’t even though I thought I would when I got here,” he said of getting at least a little nervous in his LSU debut. “I’ve been playing football all my life, since the third grade.”

The running game and defense were Burrow’s best friends Sunday night.

Nick Brossette rushed for a career-high 125 yards on 22 carries and his 50-yard touchdown burst late in the first quarter started LSU’s avalanche of points that basically put the game away early.

On two crucial plays, Burrow audibled — which drew praise from Orgeron. One of the audibles resulted in Brossette’s long touchdown run on second-and-15.

“I saw the safety roll down weak and I felt he was going to come off the edge,” Burrow said. “We didn’t have enough guys to pick it up, so we changed it.”

“Having a quarterback that can make those changes at the line of scrimmage is important,” Orgeron said.

Brossette also had a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

Defensively, linebacker Jacob Phillips’ 45-yard return of an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter extended the Tigers’ lead to 27-3 at halftime.

Then, safety John Battle’s interception in the third quarter led to one of Cole Tracy’s school record-tying 54-yard field goal to cap the 30-point run.

Tracy made all four of his field-goal attempts when LSU’s offense bogged down.

From there, all Burrow had to do was manage the game.

“I thought he did great,” Orgeron said. “He managed the game and we won the game.”

“Execute, do what the game plan says,” Burrow said of his job. “Really, all that was on my mind was going out, playing with my brothers and executing at a high level."

He did, in the eyes of All-American linebacker Devin White.

"Hey, Joe," White bellowed as he noted the large group of reporters surrounding Burrow in the interview room, "you're popular, bro.' "

“We made some mistakes tonight … we’ve got a lot to correct,” Burrow said later. “But it was a good start.”

One that obviously went according to script.