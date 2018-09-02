LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield as Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) ORG XMIT: TXRJ106
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass under pressure in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee was injured in the play.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warmups before playing Miami in an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Joe Burrow couldn’t have had a better script to work with than the one he had for his first start in an LSU uniform Sunday night.
The much-anticipated debut of the Ohio State graduate transfer went as well as could be expected for Burrow — with just a couple of exceptions — in leading his new team to a season-opening 33-17 thrashing of Miami in AT&T Stadium.
Burrow’s passing numbers weren’t spectacular, but they didn’t need to be when it was all over. His heady play and turnover-free management of the game were all that No. 25 needed to spring and upset on No. 8 Miami.
He also got enough help from his running game and a stout defense that combined to put up 30 unanswered points and turn a 3-3 game into a runaway after three quarters before Miami scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Burrow was 11 of 24 for 140 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 14 yards. His 11-yard dash in the fourth quarter for a first down showed his toughness when he took a huge hit from Miami defensive back Al Blades while diving for the sticks.
The biggest number for Burrow and the offense came when it had no turnovers against a Miami defense that tied for third in the FBS a year ago with 31 takeaways.
The only glitches came when LSU had to take two timeouts in the first quarter.
Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said a new rule in which the 40-second play clock is started immediately after the ball is ready for play following a change of possession caused a bit of a problem early on.
“(Offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger did an excellent job of managing the game tonight even though we made some mistakes early,” Orgeron said. “But Joe Burrow kept his cool and we were able to score 33 points.
“He was under duress, but I thought he kept his poise,” he added. “They were the same things we saw all (preseason) camp.”
LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1), LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety John Battle (26) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) celebrate after stopping Miami running back Travis Homer (24) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron puts his headset on LSU safety John Battle (26) during a timeout in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) after the Tigers score in the second quarter of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defenders including LSU safety John Battle (26) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) jump on the pile after the Tigers stop Miami running back Travis Homer in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
From left, LSU running back Lanard Fournette (27), LSU wide receiver Kenan Jones (82), LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) and LSU running back Tae Provens (25) take the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (46) exits the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. On the Tigers' helmets today is a sticker honoring the late Billy Cannon.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) celebrates in the end zone after intercepting a pass and running it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes what officials declared an incomplete catch at the pylon in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) makes an upside down "U" gesture in the end zone after intercepting a pass and running it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) celebrates with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Miami wide receiver Darrell Langham (81) slips the tackle by LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) takes off on a 45 yard run for the end zone after making an interception in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
From left, LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) and LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) celebrate with LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) after Brossette scored in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68), LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78), LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) and LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) celebrate in the end zone after Brossette scored in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) checks on LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (73) after he went down injured in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Magee was later carted off the field.
LSU medical personnel check on LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (73) after he went down in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate after the Tigers stop Miami running back Travis Homer in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) sack Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrate after Tracy kicked a 54-yard field goal in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) sacks Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU tight end Jacory Washington (88) chase down LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) as they celebrate with LSU snapper Blake Ferguson (48) after Tracy kicked a 54-yard field goal in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) and Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
From left, Harper Lambert, 1, takes in the sights and sounds of her seventh LSU game as she sits with her grandfather, Mark Lambert, and mother, Tori Lambert, in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with players on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a 54-yard field goal held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU safety John Battle (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU medial personnel tend to LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) breaks up a pass intended for Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (82) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a field goal held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) throws under pressure from LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) takes Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) to the ground in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after making a sack in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.