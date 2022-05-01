Cade Doughty didn’t think his hit in the bottom of the ninth was a home run, and even when it registered, he was still carrying his bat with him as he rounded the bases.
“I was almost around at first base and I still had the bat, so I was like, 'Oh God,' like I didn’t really know what to do,” Doughty said. “I have no idea why I did that, but I’m glad it went over.”
But when he arrived home, trailing Jacob Berry, who had a leadoff single, Doughty threw his helmet up in the air and yelled, “Let’s go!” And Cade Beloso entered the huddle with the new LSU boombox, blaring “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” out of the speakers as LSU walked off the series win over Georgia, 4-3.
LSU’s Sam Dutton had his longest start on the mound for the Tigers (29-14, 12-9 Southeastern Conference) so far this year, going 4⅔ innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four without walking any. After giving up a single in the first inning, Dutton retired batters in order through three straight before giving up a pair of hits to lead off the fifth inning.
“Sammy D is going to be a super star,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I watched a ton of games that we played last night and I was back and forth with Coach Kelly, I was very confident that he was the best guy to mix and get them out of those home run swings that they got so many of yesterday.”
The Bulldogs threw five pitchers in the contest, with the fifth being left-hander Jaden Woods, who had faced the Tigers from the mound in the sixth inning of Game 2, when he struck out three straight before giving up a three-run homer by Berry in the seventh. For the second day in a row, LSU’s only runs were scored off of home runs. Only one of LSU’s 17 runs on the weekend wasn’t scored off a home run.
“Today was not a good offensive day, but this was a good offensive weekend for us,” Johnson said. “Friday, we did what we wanted to do against Noah Crisp and a couple of relievers yesterday and that’s about as good as anyone’s done against Jonathan Cannon.”
The Bulldogs (30-14, 12-9) broke a 2-2 tie that had held for two innings, capturing the go-ahead run after a failed pickoff attempt in the eighth inning.
LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot, who had come on in the sixth and had retired five straight batters, pounded his fist into his glove as he exited the mound in the eighth after allowing the Bulldogs to break through.
That inning, Fontenot hit Buddy Floyd with a pitch, who then advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt. Floyd then scored on a sac fly when LSU's Josh Pearson caught Ben Anderson's foul ball in left.
Before that, LSU held a 1-0 lead for four innings, after Dylan Crews led off with a blast to the scoreboard in the first inning. The Bulldogs got two runs in the fifth on a sac fly by Josh McAllister and an RBI triple by Fernando Gonzalez, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
Then Crews barreled his second home run to left center in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 2-2. After the Bulldogs took the 3-2 lead in the eighth, Crews' line drive to center with runners on first and second and two outs was caught by a diving Anderson.
Doughty’s walkoff home run closed the second straight SEC series victory for the Tigers at home. He also had the game-winning RBI single in the 10th against Missouri on April 22.
“I kind of visualized it before with Berry getting on base and me getting on as well,” Doughty said. “Not trying to do too much, but trying to move the ball and get Jordan Thompson a chance and put up a good at-bat. Fortunately, I took a pretty good swing on a fastball and it went over.”