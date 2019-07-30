There's a new No. 1 at LSU.

Tigers senior cornerback Kristian Fulton's jersey number change from No. 22 to No. 1 is official, an LSU official confirmed Tuesday, and the change is reflected on the team's online roster.

Fulton takes on the new number nearly two weeks after former LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who wore the number on defense in 2018, announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal for good.

The team's traditional No. 18 jersey, which is generally awarded to a player during preseason camp, has not yet been announced.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Fulton is rated the highest-graded cornerback in the Southeastern Conference for the 2019 season, by Pro Football Focus College, and the database recorded that Fulton only allowed 17 catches on 42 targets during the 2018 season.

Fulton, who has been named to both the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik Award preseason watch lists, started in 10 games in 2018 before he injured his foot in LSU's Week 10 game at Arkansas.

Fulton underwent season-ending surgery, which required a permanent screw in his left foot. He returned to practice on March 28, during the fourth week of spring football, but he did not participate in LSU's spring game.

Fulton is expected to return fully healthy once preseason camp begins Aug. 2.

The Archbishop Rummel graduate will enter his final year of eligibility in a rollercoaster career that included a 19-month compliance battle with the NCAA over his using another person's urine for a drug test.

Fulton was the last of four key defensive underclassmen to announce in January that he was returning for his senior year, bucking a recent trend at LSU, where 35 underclassmen have left for the NFL draft since 2012.

Fulton did seek NFL evaluation, and he said in April that the grade he got back "was a good grade," without saying exactly what round he was projected to be drafted in.

"I knew I could play better," said Fulton, who finished third on the team with 10 passes defended and recorded 25 tackles and an interception. "And I knew I could have a better season coming up, and I knew what team we had coming back."

LSU is likely to open the season ranked within the AP Top 10, and the Tigers open the season Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium.