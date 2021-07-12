Three months after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that required season-ending surgery, LSU pitcher Jaden Hill was taken early in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Hill went No. 44 overall to the Colorado Rockies, one pick after LSU signee Ben Kudrna, giving him a chance to begin his professional career.

The junior right-hander entered the season as a potential top-5 pick, but his draft stock fell after the injury in early April. Hill underwent Tommy John surgery. But with his 98 mph fastball and advanced changeup, Hill remained an intriguing prospect.

