Ed Orgeron knows the young offensive assistant coach on his staff is a hot commodity.
Especially when LSU's offense is averaging 46.7 points per game, having just scored the most points in a 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama than the Tigers had ever scored against the Crimson Tide in history.
The LSU head coach has expressed that he wants to retain passing game coordinator Joe Brady, whom Orgeron hired in January to construct this potent offense with coordinator Steve Ensminger.
LSU and Brady are working on details for a new contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Orgeron offered a timeline during Monday's news conference, saying such a contract will be settled "after the season."
No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) is on pace to represent the West Division in the SEC title game for a shot to earn the program's first College Football Playoff appearance.
Will LSU be able to retain Brady?
“This is Joe’s first full-time job," Orgeron said. "I do believe he’s very loyal to LSU. I do believe he likes what’s going on at LSU, and obviously we’re gonna compete to keep him. A guy like that is going to have opportunities; but we’re gonna compete as best as we can to keep him."
Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.
Any new contract would need approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets Dec. 6.
Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Ed Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.
Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's $2.5 million per year ranks first nationally among assistant coaches, and in May, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger signed a two-year, $800,000-per-year contract with LSU that expires March 31, 2021.
Orgeron said Brady is not consumed by contract talk, and he pointed to LSU's upcoming game at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.
"Joe’s worried about breaking down Ole Miss’ coverage right now," Orgeron said. "He’s not even thinking about that stuff. But after the season, we have coaches that are gonna get chances to go elsewhere but the ones that we want to keep, we’re gonna fight like heck to keep.”