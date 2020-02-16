Public address announcer Mike Smith introduced the LSU gymnastics team Sunday as the back-to-back-to-back SEC champions.

If LSU is to have a chance at making Smith change his script next season with a fourth straight SEC Championship meet title, they needed to get it started with a win against Kentucky.

The No. 9-ranked Tigers did just that, overcoming the fatigue of a road meet Friday in Missouri with a 197.500-196.625 victory over No. 12 Kentucky in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU went to 9-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC competition with two conference meets remaining at Missouri and against Arkansas.

If the Tigers get to 5-2 in SEC competition, they will be certain to sew up a berth in the four-team evening session of the SEC Championship meet in Duluth, Georgia. That’s a virtual prerequisite to having a shot at winning the championship.

“We needed this one,” LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “And we need a good road score next week (at Missouri). Everything counts.”

For the first time this season, LSU was able to count back-to-back scores of 197-plus, the minimum to be considered a true national contender. The Tigers had a season-high 197.875 Friday to win the GymQuarters Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri.

LSU’s 2020 season is starting to resemble its 2019 campaign. Both times, the Tigers overcame early injuries and wobbly scores to peak in the postseason. LSU won the SEC meet in March in the Smoothie King Center before going on to an NCAA runner-up finish in April.

“A 197.500 is a great score,” Breaux said. “It’s going to help our RQS (Regional Qualifying Score) and get us back in that top four or five where we need to be.”

Though freshman sensation Kiya Johnson shined again, winning the floor and all-around titles, the spotlight really shone brightest on LSU senior Ruby Harrold.

The 2016 Olympian for Great Britain came in with six career individual titles but had the first two-win day of her career, vaulting to a career-high 9.975 and tying for first with junior teammate Sami Durante and Kentucky’s Mollie Korth and Ella Warren with a 9.925 on uneven bars. Harrold finished off with a 9.875 on floor in LSU’s lead-off spot.

“She had a great, great performance,” Breaux said. “Probably the best three (events) she’s put together in her career.”

To have that career best day, Harrold had to push through the tiredness and soreness of having competed less than 48 hours earlier.

“A two-day weekend is very taxing mentally,” Harrold said. “It takes a toll. But at this point in time, your gymnastics is very much on auto pilot. The gymnastics is between the ears.”

The weekend LSU has had reminded Harrold herself of how the Tigers started to come on at this point last season.

“It’s really cool to see that we’re slowly on the rise,” she said. “Doing the gymnastics we know we’ve been capable of from the start.”

Coming off a perfect 10 on vault Friday, Johnson brushed up against another 10.0 Sunday with her floor routine, settling for a 9.975. She also took the all-around title with a 39.650 over three Kentucky gymnasts, giving the 17-year old 20 individual titles this season.

Breaux said LSU wasn’t going to put Johnson on floor in her anchor spot if senior Kennedi Edney hit. But Edney touched both hands to the mat landing her third tumbling pass, resulting in a 9.60.

“But I think the crowd would have been kind of angry,” Breaux admitted.

Johnson has competed more so far this season (eight meets in all) than her past two years combined on the junior level, Breaux said. Two meets in three days is physically draining, but LSU always schedules a weekend like this to simulate the back-to-back days of NCAA regional and national competition.

“We did well,” said Edney, who had a 9.875 on vault and a 9.85 on beam. “We came out here and did what we needed to do. We had a calm mindset and we just knew we had to come out here and do our job, no matter how tired we were.”

LSU’s meet Friday at Missouri is at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network. LSU is back at home Feb. 28 against Arkansas.

Meet scores

1. #9 LSU 197.500 (Vault — 49.400, Bars — 49.425, Beam — 49.250, Floor — 49.425)

2. #12 Kentucky 196.625 (Vault — 48.825, Bars — 49.325, Beam — 49.075, Floor — 49.375)

Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)

All-around — 1. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 39.650; 2. Ella Warren, Kentucky, 39.350; 3. Mollie Korth, Kentucky, 38.850; 4. Raena Worley, Kentucky, 38.825.

Vault — 1. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.975; 2. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.925; T3. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.875; 5. Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.85; 9. Maddie Rau, LSU, 9.75.

Bars — T1. Sami Durante, Ruby Harrold, LSU, Ella Warren, Mollie Korth, Kentucky, 9.925; T5. Kiya Johnson, Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.875; T8. Kai Rivers, LSU, 9.825; 12. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.75.

Beam — 1. T2. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.875; T4. Christina Desiderio, Sami Durante, Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.85; 8. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.825; 9. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.80.

Floor — 1. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.975; T2. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.90; T5. Ruby Harrold, Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.875; 10. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.80; 12. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.60.

Attendance: N/A.