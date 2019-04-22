Over the past five weeks of LSU’s baseball season, freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux has spent much of his time managing arm soreness, unavailable for games.
Marceaux has tried to become a reliable pitcher, but an injury hampered him for most of LSU's Southeastern Conference schedule. He returned for a start and thought he was healthy. Then he missed two more weeks.
When LSU plays Lamar on Tuesday night, Marceaux will pitch for the second time in the past five weeks. He will start the game and go about three innings, coach Paul Mainieri said.
“Hopefully he pitches well enough and feels good enough that we can have him available for the later part of the weekend series," Mainieri said.
Tuesday night begins a four-game week for LSU. The No. 15 Tigers, two games out of first place in the SEC, play at Alabama this weekend.
“This is the most important week of the year for me,” Mainieri said. “Right here. This is it if we're going to be contenders.”
Teammates have thought highly of Marceaux’s ability since he arrived at LSU. He didn’t give up a run throughout fall or spring practice. When LSU began the season, Marceaux pitched its first Saturday game.
“Coming into this season, everybody thought he was going to be the next Nolan Ryan,” freshman infielder Drew Bianco said. “He has that ability. He dominated during the fall.”
Marceaux pitched well his first start, but he has struggled ever since, raising his ERA to 8.41 before Tuesday night’s game. He lost his spot in the weekend rotation.
After a brief start on March 20, Mainieri said Marceaux started feeling arm soreness. LSU stopped bringing him on road trips.
Once Marceaux felt healthy enough to pitch again, he started earlier this month against Southern. He gave up five earned runs. Mainieri pulled him with two outs in the second inning.
Mainieri said Marceaux’s arm felt fine while he pitched that day, but it bothered him after the game. Marceaux has not pitched in the two weeks since the loss.
“He's still working every day,” freshman pitcher Cole Henry said. “I don't see him slacking off.”
As LSU enters the final month of the regular season one game out of first place in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division, Marceaux could give LSU another healthy and reliable arm, deepening the pitching staff.
Against Lamar, Mainieri wants Marceaux to rediscover the confidence he possessed earlier this season, when he earned comparisons to former LSU pitcher Aaron Nola.
Marceaux has spent so much time trying to get healthy and struggling when he can pitch, Mainieri said he’s sure Marceaux has lost some of his confidence.
Maineri also wants Marceaux to, simply, get hitters out. His last start, he did not.
“I think getting people out and pitching in an actual game will help him a lot, knowing who he is,” Henry said. “He can get people out. We've all seen it.”