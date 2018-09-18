LSU basketball coach Will Wade and his staff have secured their first commitment for the 2019 recruiting class.
Three-star combo guard James Bishop of Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore announced via Twitter that he has committed to LSU, picking Wade's program over five others.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Bishop visited the LSU campus the weekend of the Tigers' home football opener against Southeastern Louisiana and quickly made his decision.
Bishop, who led Mount St. Joseph to a 31-7 record as a junior, heads into his senior season ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Maryland and 24th-best combo guard in the nation by 247Sports.
He ranks 157th overall in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Bishop is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the 27th-best shooting guard in the country.
He chose LSU over Marquette, St. John's, VCU, Colorado and Seton Hall.
Wade officially will have two scholarships available for his 2019-20 recruiting class after seniors Daryl Edwards and Kavell Bigby-Williams use up their eligibility in the upcoming season.
But sophomore guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Nazreon Reid could at least gauge their NBA prospects after the season.
Waters already tested the NBA waters after a solid freshman season, but eventually withdrew his name from the draft and returned to school.