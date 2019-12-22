Still shaken from an unexpected loss to East Tennessee State three nights earlier, the LSU basketball team traveled two time zones away to Los Angeles to try and get back in sync late Saturday night.
Playing in the Staples Center, the sparkling home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the Tigers played with a lot more fight against USC than they did in a 74-63 home loss to ETSU on Wednesday night.
Afforded an opportunity to atone for that unsightly loss, LSU played much better and with some spirit, but couldn't get over the hump in a 70-68 setback to USC.
It was the third two-point loss of the season for LSU — with each of them coming away from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Nonetheless, it was another bitter pill to swallow for the Tigers, who began a four-day Christmas break after the game. They will return to campus on Thursday to prepare for Sunday’s matchup with undefeated Liberty in the PMAC.
“This is the second time this year, and I told the guys this, that we deserved to win and we lost,” Wade said, citing an 80-78 setback to Utah State on Nov. 22. “We were prepared. We played so hard.
“If we played like that all year, we’d be in business,” he said. “I told our guys that we’ve got to bottle this up and build on this.”
LSU, which led 35-28 at halftime, was right there with six minutes to play before an 8-0 run by USC in a span of 86 seconds gave the Trojans just their second lead since the 6:05 mark of the first half and served as the impetus for their victory.
LSU (7-4) led for 28:33 to just 7:28 for USC (10-2) and the game was tied seven times for a shade under four minutes in the tense battle.
But when USC surged after Skylar Mays gave his team its last lead of the night at 59-58 with 4:35 to play, the Tigers couldn’t overcome the 66-59 deficit despite the heroics of Mays and freshman Trendon Watford.
Mays had a game-high 21 points and nearly willed his team to a road win and Watford had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Days had a second double-double for LSU on the evening with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“We made many toughness plays,” Wade said. “Trendon missed some free throws, but he played so well. That’s what we’ve been trying, trying, trying to do.”
Mays and Watford helped pick up the slack for Emmitt Williams, who played just 17 minutes while battling foul trouble all night.
Williams, who went into the game averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, scored four points and had two rebounds.
Still, LSU hung with USC on the backboards.
Wade, who said he was looking for his team to play with more grit and grime on its West Coast trip, saw his team out-rebound USC 43-40.
After allowing 19 offensive rebounds against ETSU, the Tigers gave up just seven offensive rebounds even though the Trojans had a huge height advantage with three frontline players standing 6 feet, 9 inches, 6-10 and 6-11.
“This is the best front line we’ll play all year and we out-rebounded them,” Wade said. “We did an unbelievable job on the offensive glass ourselves.
“We had some turnovers that hurt us, but overall I can’t fault our effort and I can’t fault how hard we played tonight. We looked like a blue-collar, tough, hard-working team.”