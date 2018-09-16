Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant plays from LSU's last football game.
LSU 22, Auburn 21
How It Happened
Uncanny interceptions: Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered Saturday’s game having only thrown eight interceptions in the 26 games of his career. He was about to tie his career high by throwing two against LSU, which had held him to his lowest completion percentage (34.6) the year before.
Stidham seemed to have proven himself against stout defenses in Auburn’s season-opening win over then-No. 6 Washington, when he was 26 of 36 passing for 273 yards and a touchdown against what remains a Top 11 scoring defense. But two plays into the game against LSU, things went sour for Stidham pretty quick.
On 2nd-and-8 at the Auburn 27, Stidham called wide receiver Ryan Davis (top, back) inward in motion. Davis, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior, had broken the school’s single-season reception record in 2017 (84 catches), and Auburn tried to get him out in space on this play by crossing Seth Williams (top, front) over Davis and taking the cornerback away from the sideline.
LSU sophomore safety Grant Delpit is honed in on Davis from the start, moving in when the receiver motions. It’s unclear of Michael Divinity (No. 45) rushed Stidham’s throw, but the quarterback rolls right and slings a pass that gets cut off by Delpit at the Auburn 34.
LSU scored a touchdown shortly afterward, and the timely interception helped the Tigers jump out to an early two-score lead.
Delpit is swiftly becoming one of LSU’s top playmakers. He recorded a sack in each of the first two games, and against Auburn, he also broke up a first-quarter pass attempt that was nearly ruled a fumble.
The inaccurate, the accurate, and the oh-my-goodness: Ed Orgeron said in the week leading up to Auburn that the passing game must improve. Through the first two games of the season, quarterback Joe Burrow was collectively 21 of 44 (47.7 percent) passing and had been sacked four times and rushed even more. Burrow’s 15-of-34 (44.1) completion percentage against Auburn didn’t remind anyone of Drew Brees either; but his play got progressively better when LSU needed it the most.
The inaccuracies came first. On first-and-10 at the LSU 31, the Tigers led 7-0 in the first quarter and their defense had just gotten a second consecutive stop. LSU had a chance to jump out ahead early. Orgeron said the Wednesday before the game that the coaching staff tries to take eight shots at the end zone per game — something they learned from New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. This was one of those shots. Burrow fakes a handoff to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and sees Justin Jefferson wide open down the left sideline. Burrow’s pass floats left, too close to the sideline, and Jefferson snuck his left foot inbounds to preserve the play.
Likely, Burrow was concerned about Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson (No. 20), who nears the play late. A deeper, leading pass down the sideline likely disqualifies Dinson as a factor, and Jefferson may have been in the end zone. It’s a tough throw in a big game, and Burrow would later make plenty of those.
Speaking of—here’s LSU, down 21-13 with 8:30 left in the game. The Tigers are at their own 29, and Burrow fit pass at midfield just beyond reach of the outstretched fingers Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis and into the hands of Derrick Dillon, who races for a 71-yard touchdown to pull LSU within 21-19.
Remember? Dillon was the receiver Orgeron called out after the Miami game, saying the junior had dropped a pass after running the wrong route that should have been a touchdown.
There’s a little luck to this play — Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (No. 24) overruns the play and leaves open a lane for Dillon—but the throw remains an impressive thread.
On the following drive — in a make-or-break third-and-7 at the LSU 41, the Tigers needed a first down in order to preserve a game-winning with just over four minutes remaining. Auburn is reading pass all the way, and three defensive backs are positioned in man-to-man coverage with the three LSU wide receivers at the top of the field. Dee Anderson (No. 11) is positioned in the middle. Anderson runs up the field and cuts toward the sideline. Burrow delivers a back-shoulder throw that only Anderson can catch, and Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis (No. 13) takes his chance at jumping at the pass and misses. Anderson reaches for the first down, and the drive continues.
And you know the rest:
