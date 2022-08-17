Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:
18 Matt Mauck
QB, 2001-03
All-SEC 2003
Matt Mauck had never been to Louisiana, much less a game in Tiger Stadium. But while he was playing minor league baseball, toiling away for a Class A team in Michigan called the Lansing Lugnuts, Mauck happened across a documentary on Death Valley.
“I remember watching it and thinking, ‘Man, it would be awesome to play there,’ ” he said.
Mauck not only got to play, but he filled a key role in helping make LSU a national championship program again for the first time since 1958.
It was a journey he never could have foreseen.
“To think a kid who grew up in southern Indiana would win a national championship at LSU, I couldn’t have imagined that at all,” he said.
Born in 1979 in Evansville, Indiana, Mauck grew up in nearby Jasper and became a multisport standout. In 1997, Mauck signed with Nick Saban when he was the coach at Michigan State with the intent of playing football and baseball for the Spartans. But when the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the sixth round that year, Indiana’s Mr. Baseball decided to go that route.
But Mauck’s heart wasn’t really in baseball. In 2000, early in his fourth minor league season, he contacted Saban, who was gearing up for his first season at LSU.
“He had told me ‘Your scholarship is always good if it doesn’t work out,’ which I thought was amazing,” Mauck said.
He arrived at LSU in 2001 to find a traffic jam in the quarterback room with Josh Booty, Rohan Davey, Craig Nall and Marcus Randall. Because of that, Saban asked if Mauck would accept a switch to safety.
“I asked him if he’d give me one more week at quarterback, and if he didn’t like what he saw, I’d switch over,” Mauck said. Then fate intervened. The next day, Nall broke his thumb hold on a field-goal attempt and Davey pulled a hamstring. When Davey returned, Mauck wound up as the third-string quarterback, and it was Jack Hunt who moved from wide receiver to safety.
“If Nall didn’t break his thumb, I’d have been a safety,” he said.
Mauck redshirted and didn’t see much any action until the 2001 SEC Championship Game against Tennessee. During the game, Mauck came in early and scored on a 4-yard keeper, then returned for good when Davey took a hard shot in the second quarter and was taken to an Atlanta hospital with a ruptured spleen. Mauck only completed 5 of 15 passes for 67 yards but kept the Volunteers’ defense off balance with his scrambling. His 13-yard keeper early in the fourth put the Tigers up for the first time, 24-17, as they pulled off the huge upset of No. 2 Tennessee, which was angling to play for the BCS national title in the Rose Bowl.
“We had a lot of success when I was at LSU, but that ws my favorite game,” said Mauck, who was the game’s MVP. “It was the biggest team win we could possibly have had.”
Mauck and the Tigers were cruising to a 5-1 start in 2002 when he suffered torn ligaments in his foot in a 36-7 win at Florida. He would miss the rest of the season, and with a pin in his foot was still limited the following spring. Mauck spent most of his time throwing pass after pass to LSU's equipment managers, which he said helped hone his accuracy.
Finally healed, Mauck led the Tigers in 2003 to the kind of season not seen in Baton Rouge since 1958. LSU went 13-1, with perhaps the season’s signature play coming on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Mauck to Skyler Green with 1:22 left to beat Georgia 17-10 in Week 4. The win over the No. 7-ranked Bulldogs, who the Tigers would beat 34-13 in the SEC Championship Game, thrust No. 11 LSU firmly into the national championship picture.
“Not to take away from the 2007 team or (2019) team, but that team came from so far,” Mauck said of the 2003 Tigers. “You think about the meager years when there was so much inconsistency. How we’ve gone from the Class of 2000 to the success LSU is having now has been pretty awesome.”
Faced with the prospect of returning in 2004 as a 25-year-old, Mauck decided to head to the NFL instead, leaving LSU with a school-record .900 winning percentage as a starter (18-2). He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos, spending one season there before playing in 2005-06 with the Tennessee Titans. Mauck later returned to Denver, where he has a dental practice.
CAREER STATS
Year G-GS Att. Comp. Yards TDs INTs
2001 3-0 41 18 224 0 2
2002 6-6 130 63 782 9 2
2003 14-14 358 229 2,825 28 14
TOTALS 23-20 529 310 3,831 37 18
OTHER GREATS
Lamin Barrow, LB, 2010-13
All-SEC selection his senior season.
K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, 2017-19
Came back from 2018 knee injury to be All-SEC in 2019, lead LSU with 6½ sacks.
Jacob Hester, RB, 2004-07
Earned All-SEC honors in 2007 with 1,103 yards.
Bennie Logan, DT, 2010-12,
Made All-SEC in 2012.
Tre’Davious White, CB, 2013-16
All-American in 2016 and two-time All-SEC pick (2015-16).