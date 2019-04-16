The 2019 NFL Draft is a little more than a week away.
The latest mock drafts give updated insight in to where former LSU stars Devin White and Greedy Williams could end up. Both players have been consistently appeared in mock drafts, but the projections have varied, especially for Williams.
The draft starts on Thursday, April 25 and runs until Saturday, April 27.
LB Devin White
While multiple mock drafts have White as a top five pick, Daniel Jeremiah wrote for NFL.com that Broncos will go with the top LB available at the no. 10 pick, which he thinks will be White. Mel Kiper wrote for ESPN that White would be a "perfect fit" for Tampa Bay as a Kwon Alexander replacement and a "three-down stud."
Williams offers the Falcons "an intriguing mix of size and playmaking ability," according to NFL's Daniel Jeremiah, which is why Atlanta could nab him at no. 14. Mel Kiper wrote for ESPN, however, that Williams has "dropped in the eyes of teams because of his unwillingness to stick his head in and make tackles in run support." He did say that a few years from now, people could look back on the draft and wonder why Williams "fell so far."
There's little doubt that White will be selected in the first round later this month, the only question is by whom. Several media outlets call for White to be selected No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers lost linebacker Kwon Alexander during free agency, and White could fill the hole left behind. Other potential landing spots include the Denver Broncos (No. 10), Detroit Lions (No. 8), Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and Green Bay Packers (No. 12).
Like White, Greedy Williams appears to be a lock for the first round. Unlike White, his draft stock seems much more volatile with every mock draft. Bleacher Report called for Williams to be selected as high as the No. 16 pick by the Carolina Panthers. Other analysts, such as NFL.com's Chris Trapasso slot Williams much lower in the first round, going to the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 31 pick. Concerns over Williams' tackling ability remain, despite confidence in his coverage skills.
Perhaps no former LSU player benefited more from the NFL Combine and last month's pro day than Moreau. The New Orleans native dazzled pro scouts with his athleticism and speed. Moreau was rarely used with Tigers, only compiling 52 catches over his four-year career in Baton Rouge, but his recent performances have him flying up the draft boards. As Bleacher Report puts in it, "not many players of his size and speed are entering the league." Moreau appears to be headed towards a Day 3 draft selection, but could potentially find himself going earlier.
Draft Projection: Fourth-fifth round (maybe even earlier)
Tracy's legendary journey from little-known Assumption College to Tiger Stadium looks like it will continue onto the NFL. NFL.com ranked Tracy the No. 264 player in the draft, ranking him the draft's top kicker. With that said, Tracy is a borderline Day 3 selection, according to Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible and analyst for NFL Draft Scout.
Brossette jumped on the scene for LSU last season to lead the Tigers in rushing yards. He finished the season with 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns. Brossette is in a similar position to Tracy, oscillating between a Day 3 selection and going undrafted. NFL.com rated Brossette as their No. 268 best prospect.