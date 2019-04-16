The 2019 NFL Draft is a little more than a week away.

The latest mock drafts give updated insight in to where former LSU stars Devin White and Greedy Williams could end up. Both players have been consistently appeared in mock drafts, but the projections have varied, especially for Williams.

The draft starts on Thursday, April 25 and runs until Saturday, April 27.

Check out the latest projections here:

LB Devin White

While multiple mock drafts have White as a top five pick, Daniel Jeremiah wrote for NFL.com that Broncos will go with the top LB available at the no. 10 pick, which he thinks will be White. Mel Kiper wrote for ESPN that White would be a "perfect fit" for Tampa Bay as a Kwon Alexander replacement and a "three-down stud."

CB Greedy Williams

Williams offers the Falcons "an intriguing mix of size and playmaking ability," according to NFL's Daniel Jeremiah, which is why Atlanta could nab him at no. 14. Mel Kiper wrote for ESPN, however, that Williams has "dropped in the eyes of teams because of his unwillingness to stick his head in and make tackles in run support." He did say that a few years from now, people could look back on the draft and wonder why Williams "fell so far."