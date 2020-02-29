LSU will complete its trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic against Oklahoma on Sunday.
Below is some key information about the Tigers' final game.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park in Houston
TV: Cox Sports Television and AT&T Sports Net
ONLINE: MLB.com
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Oklahoma is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 7-4. Oklahoma is 7-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — So. RHP AJ Labas (1-1, 3.97 ERA, 11.1 IP, 2 BB, 10 SO) OU — Jr. RHP Dane Acker (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 12.0 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU wanted to create offensive balance this week, inserting more contact hitters near the bottom of the lineup. The tweak worked against Louisiana Tech earlier this week, but the Tigers have relied on home runs their first two games in Houston. Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run homer to beat Texas, then LSU scored three runs against Baylor on home runs. Can the Tigers regain their balance, or will they continue to rely on the long ball?