The LSU football team rushed for more than 300 yards in each of its past two meetings with Ole Miss, and there was an opportunity for more in Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.
But this time, the fifth-ranked Tigers wanted to work on their passing game.
The Ole Miss defense came into the game ranked 121st out of 129 FBS teams against the pass, giving up 314.5 yards a game and 10 touchdowns in four outings, giving LSU a chance to work on its passing game.
Slick conditions didn’t help, but LSU, which was ranked second-to-last in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards, managed to do some damage with nearly 300 yards in the air.
The Tigers got the both of both worlds, however, when they rushed for 281 yards in a 45-16 win against the Rebels on a night when the late Billy Cannon and LSU’s 1958 national championship team were honored.
Quarterback Joe Burrow had the best passing night of his five-game career in an LSU uniform in leading the Tigers’ rout. He also was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 96 yards, including a late 35-yard touchdown run.
Burrow finished with 292 passing yards and a career-high three touchdowns in completing 18 of 25 attempts. Two of his touchdown passes went to Justin Jefferson, and freshman Ja’Marr Chase snagged the other.
LSU’s previous high passing game this season came in a 22-21 upset win at Auburn when Burrow threw for 249 yards with a crucial 71-yard, fourth-quarter TD pass to Derrick Dillon.
While LSU wallowed near the bottom of the SEC stats with just 182.8 passing yards per game, Ole Miss was last by more than 21 yards in defending the pass — allowing offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to open his playbook a little more.
The results were just what coach Ed Orgeron had been wanting with his team facing four tough SEC foes in the next five weeks with an open date thrown in.
LSU got it rolling on its second possession of the game.
Burrow had a 19-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan after the Tigers exploited the middle of the Rebels’ run defense, then capped an 81-yard drive with a 21-yard scoring pass to Chase.
Chase made a nifty catch before going out of bounds despite tight coverage by Ole Miss cornerback Jalen Julius.
Burrow had a nice 23-yard completion to redshirt freshman Racey McMath on the next series, McMath’s first career catch, on the way to Nick Brossette’s 4-yard touchdown run that gave LSU a 14-3 first-quarter lead.
Then, after Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 3-yard touchdown run from the wildcat formation, Burrow connected with Jefferson for the first of his two touchdowns, a 65-yard strike that gave LSU a 28-3 lead midway through the second quarter.