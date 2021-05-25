Like most track and field athletes, Brittley Humphrey is looking for just a little bit more as she prepares to wrap up a productive collegiate career.
While throwers and jumpers seek to improve their best marks by inches and feet, runners are always looking to shave tenths of a second, or even full seconds, off their times when they step on the track.
It’s no different for Humphrey, LSU’s All-American hurdler.
Considering all the accomplished athletes she was around growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, it’s no surprise that her competitive nature kicks in when it’s race time.
Her dad, Bobby Humphrey, was an All-American running back for Alabama who played with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. Her mother, Barbara, was a quartermiler for the Alabama-Birmingham track team.
Her brother, Marlon, was a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens after starring in football and track at Alabama. Another brother, Marion, played college basketball the last two seasons at the University of San Diego and sister Breona ran track at UAB.
“It’s pretty deep,” Brittley Humphrey said of her family’s athletic experience.
But right now, it’s her time going into the final meets of her college career.
Humphrey will line up in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles in the NCAA East preliminary rounds that start Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida.
The men compete Wednesday and Friday with the women going Thursday and Saturday.
If Humphrey makes it through two rounds this weekend, she’ll advance to the NCAA championships next month in Eugene, Oregon.
Humphrey, a 12-time state high school champion, hopes it culminates with an individual national title, and, more importantly, a team championship for No. 1 LSU.
The men also go into the meet as the nation’s top team according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s compueter-generated ratings index.
While she’s one of four LSU women qualified in two events, Humphrey has her eyes on the top prize in the 400 hurdles with a season’s-best time of 56.14 seconds.
That is the second-fastest time in the East prelims and ranks her fourth nationally, while her best this season in the short hurdles is 13.16.
Hunphrey has zeroed in on the 400 hurdles since the 2019 NCAA championships.
That year, she made a big jump from her sophomore season, shaving seconds off her personal-record time and finishing third at nationals.
“I just mentally had a big change that year,” Humphrey said. “Coming into college I was like, ‘I’m just happy to be here.’
“But my junior year, I started seeing myself as an athlete that people look out for,” she said. “It was like, ‘Wow, I’m really changing into becoming an athlete.’ ”
That came about when she dropped her time from the 58.54 she ran at the NCAA East prelims as a sophomore to 56.72 at the same meet a year later.
Two weeks after that, she clocked a 56.11 PR to finish a surprising third in the NCAA finals after posting a 56.72 in the semifinal round.
While it was a major breakthrough, Humphrey thought it could have been a little better.
“The first thing I said was, ‘Why couldn’t it have been a 55?’ ” she recalled this week. “It was so close. If I would have pushed a little more, it could have been a 55.
“But, I was still super-excited. That was a PR by a half-second right there.”
The rush from that solid PR was stemmed last March, however, when the entire outdoor season was wiped out by COVID as Humphrey and her teammates were trying to win a national indoor title.
“That was very devastating,” she said. “I was very emotional about it for weeks.”
Fast forward to this March when Hunphrey started an outdoor season that she and her teammates were robbed of last spring.
She culminated a strong two-month run with a win in the Southeastern Conference championships on May 15, clocking a time of 56.14 seconds.
Now, with a maximum of four 400 hurdles races left, a time in the 55s would be the perfect way to end her college career.
“It would mean a lot just because I’ve seen myself running that for so long,” Humphrey said. “To actually run 55 would motivate me to get my time down even more.
"Once you reach your goal, another one comes after it … there’s always something bigger.”