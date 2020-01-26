LSU coach Ed Orgeron landed a commitment from another wide receiver a little over a week before national signing day.
Three-star wide receiver Alex Adams, a Mississippi native, committed to the Tigers 2020 recruiting class Sunday morning, giving LSU four unsigned commitments going into the final recruiting period.
LSU signed 19 players during the December early signing period, and seven players have already enrolled early. National signing day is Feb. 5.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Adams is the No. 63-ranked wide receiver recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he held offers from other schools like Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Adams is the third wide receiver to join LSU's 2020 class, including signed recruits Kayshon Boutte (nation's No. 4 wide receiver) and Koy Moore (No. 49).
LSU's 2020 class now ranks fourth nationally behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.