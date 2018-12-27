Another LSU football player has received national recognition.

Junior long snapper Blake Ferguson on Wednesday was named the 2018 David Binn Award winner, which goes to the top college player at his position.

The inaugural award is named after longtime San Diego Chargers long snapper David Binn, who at one point held the franchise record for most career games played.

Binn played for the Chargers from 1994-2010 and joined the Broncos during the 2011 season.

Ferguson has started all three years at LSU after he assumed the job in 2016 from his older brother Reid Ferguson, now a member of the Buffalo Bills.

The Tigers signed Buford, Georgia, native Quentin Skinner during the early signing period. Skinner comes from the Ferguson brothers' hometown.