LSU now has quite a starting five of great names on display in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s name and No. 35 jersey joined the numbers and names of Maravich, Bob Pettit, Rudy Macklin and Shaquille O’Neal on Saturday in a halftime ceremony during the Tigers’ 64-50 win over Texas A&M.

Abdul-Rauf, who played under his given name Chris Jackson at LSU from 1988-90, received a standing ovation as he was honored at midcourt, surrounded by four of his five children, LSU teammates, former LSU coach Dale Brown and Pettit.

“Never could I have written this story for myself, to be in this position, 30 years later, and have my jersey retired,” Abdul-Rauf said.

“I’m deeply grateful. I always have been.”

Also attending the game was former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who like Abdul-Rauf in his NBA days has been a lightning rod for bringing attention to social justice causes. Kapernick remained in the stands during the halftime ceremony.

A large black drape covered the banner bearing Abdul-Rauf’s name and number during the first half of the game and was drawn up to the catwalk after a video of the former Chris Jackson’s highlights. The players’ banners are arranged chronologically in order that they played at LSU: Pettit, Maravich, Macklin, Abdul-Rauf and O’Neal.

O’Neal was not in attendance but sent a video message that was played during the ceremony. In it, O’Neal, who played with Abdul-Rauf during the 1989-90 season, called his former All-American teammate LSU’s best player ever.

Abdul-Rauf set the NCAA freshman scoring record in 1989 averaging 30.2 points per game, a mark that still stands. He was a two-time All-American and two-time consensus SEC player of the year.

Brown teared up as he embraced Abdul-Rauf, the talented but troubled youth he recruited from Gulfport, Mississippi, who battled Tourette’s Syndrome as a player. Abdul-Rauf teared up as he spoke of his family.

“Growing up without a father, I would wake up and I would train relentlessly,” Abdul-Rauf said. “Because one of my goals was to have a family someday and to be able to raise children. I wanted them to know even though they weren’t there through all those years of training, I wanted them to experience this.”

Abdul-Rauf, 50, who played nine seasons in the NBA and still plays in the Big 3 basketball league, also thanked LSU’s fans.

“You were the best,” he said. “I know this sounds like a cliché, but I’ve been in the NBA and there’s nothing like college fans. You guys kept us going.”