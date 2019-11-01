With its season opener fast approaching, the LSU men’s basketball team will have its final tuneup against outside competition Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who face Bowling Green in the regular-season opener next Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, will travel to Ruston on Saturday for a 4 p.m. exhibition against Louisiana Tech.

The game, which will be played in the Thomas Assembly Center, is sanctioned by the NCAA as a charity exhibition to benefit relief efforts after a tornado in April ravaged Tech’s athletic facilities and the city of Ruston.

There will be no TV coverage or live streaming of the game, but it will be available on the LSU Sports Radio Network starting at 3:45 p.m.

LSU, which last month met Baylor for a scrimmage that, by NCAA rules, was closed to media and spectators, will be a rematch of sorts with Louisiana Tech after the teams played in the PMAC last November.

The Tigers held on for a 74-67 victory over the Bulldogs as Javonte Smart, who will likely start at point guard Saturday, scored a team-high 16 points. Fellow guard Skylar Mays scored 12 points.

Louisiana Tech got a game-high 22 points from forward Anthony Duruji, who transferred to Florida this summer, and held a 54-46 lead with 12:42 remaining.

But LSU, which forced 17 turnovers, fought back and tied the game at 62 with 2:29 left before a 12-5 closing run finally put Tech away.

The Bulldogs, who are predicted to finish third in Conference USA, are talented.

Tigers coach Will Wade said the opportunity to help with a fundraiser was important, as was getting to see another team in a live game.

“Louisiana Tech is a very, very good team,” he said. “They return five of their six leading scorers. It will be a very good team we're playing, a team that gave us everything we could handle here last year.

“They've got a very good backcourt, so it will be a tough game for us. It will be good to see how our guys respond in a tough and difficult environment when things are moving fast. It’ll be good to see what we need to adjust and what we need to be better at.”