Edna Karr High's four-star defensive tackle Tygee Hill announced his commitment to LSU's 2022 recruiting class Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Hill is the first defensive lineman to commit to the class, the 11th overall to give LSU a pledge. Hill also held offers from Alabama, Florida and Colorado.
The Tigers now have the second-ranked class in the nation behind Ohio State, according to 247Sports, and rank first in the Southeastern Conference.
LET’S GEAUX🐯 @daboot02 @Coach_EdOrgeron @samspiegs @G_Sportz @Young_World1310 pic.twitter.com/oOqgl5cfhJ— Tygee “Tygeezus” Hill9️⃣0️⃣ (@tygeezus) March 25, 2021
Hill is the nation's No. 24-rated defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking, and he's the nation's No. 291 overall recruit. He's the fourth defensive player to commit to the class, and the previous three have all been cornerbacks.
Four-stars Laterrance Welch (No. 19 CB) and JaDarian Rhym (No. 20 CB) both committed in January along with three-star Texas native Marcus Scott II (No. 39 CB).