BR.lsugrambling.040622 HS 1251.JPG

LSU second baseman Jordan Thompson (13) celebrates after hitting what appeared to be a three run triple against Grambling, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. After a review, the hit was called a double with two runs scored.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU vs. Lamar baseball game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

LSU will work to reschedule the game for a later date.

The Tigers leave for Fayetteville for a three-game road series against Arkansas starting on Thursday. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter