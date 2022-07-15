When Matt Borman started at LSU last summer, he entered during an uncertain period of college sports. The coronavirus pandemic had temporarily dried up various revenue streams for athletic departments, and the introduction of name, image and likeness deals altered the industry's landscape.

While Borman and his family adjusted to a new state after moving from Georgia, he focused on improved fundraising as the president and CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation. The private, nonprofit organization provides a chunk of the athletic department’s budget and raises money for facilities projects.

"Certainly there was lost revenue because of the pandemic," Borman said. "I'd say TAF was still very healthy as I walked in, but we had to make sure we found a way to focus on fundraising."

To do that, TAF altered the marketing around its annual giving program and created The Oaks, a group that offers additional perks for those who donate at least $25,000 over a five-year period. And personally, Borman tried to connect with donors.

"I'll never be from Louisiana," he said, "but I certainly want them to know how excited I am to be here and be part of what they do on a day-to-day basis."

A year into the job, Borman sat in his office this week for a 30-minute conversation with The Advocate | Times-Picayune. He discussed his first year, LSU's facilities projects and how NIL might affect TAF’s future.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

One year into the job, what have you learned about this position and how it fits into LSU?

Transitions are always tough, but coming to a place like LSU, you have a huge advantage because the fanbase is so passionate. Getting to know the community, getting to know our people in our office and the athletic department — they've all been very helpful with that transition.

I've worked at institutions previously where the foundation was under the athletic department and reported up through the athletic director. It's a little bit different here reporting to a board. The executive committee and the board that we have that is over TAF, they are phenomenal. You've got so many different types of skill sets in that group. They've been great to get to know. They've helped me transition personally and professionally, but that's been a little bit different having that structure rather than the traditional athletic department, fundraising organization.

Athletic budgets were still being affected by the coronavirus pandemic when you started. Was it difficult to re-engage with your donor base, or was that not much of an issue?

I don't think it was a huge issue. People coming out of the pandemic were so hungry for normalcy and human interaction. The ability to get out and meet people face-to-face has really helped our group.

Sometimes you look at those numbers, and it can be a little deceiving. We're ahead this year opposed to where we were last year fundraising wise, but it's also a matter of athletics' needs and whether we're dipping into any reserves that we have to help them.

Earlier this year, LSU sent a survey to season-ticket holders asking for their feedback on renovations to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Tiger Stadium. What were the results?

There was a lot of talk in those surveys about people's desires for premium seating. We saw that there is some value and some desire for our fanbase to see more premium seating. We have a lot of premium seating in Tiger Stadium. We don't have any in the PMAC.

Do I think we need more in Tiger Stadium? Probably not number-wise. What it said was we could use more variety than a traditional club suite. There's some different ways to do premium seating being created throughout the country.

In the PMAC, it confirmed that we know there is a market out there for us to add premium seating at some point.

Officials were conducting a study of the PMAC back in 2018, and athletic director Scott Woodward has recently alluded to upgrades. Where stage is the process in now?

We're finishing up the process of having a study done on what that could look like. Populous is a group out of Kansas City that has come in and put together this study for us. That should come out in the next few months and show us what the PMAC could look like and what our master plan for athletics could look like moving into the future.

In 2018, there were suggestions for a club area, premium seating, suites, an entrance lobby and possible Hall of Fame. Has the vision changed or stayed the same?

I wouldn't say anything's being pursued at this point. There's going to be a lot of different ideas. I think what you just mentioned, when you look at a state of the art arena, you're going to have those types of things. When that study comes out and we're able to see what Populous has come up with and the plan we need to move forward, I think you'll see a ton of amenities in this building. Premium seating will certainly be a piece of it and probably a more updated look.

What does LSU want to do after getting feedback on Tiger Stadium?

We just need to make Tiger Stadium as fan-friendly as possible. We're proud of that venue. It's a special college football environment. I don't know that I see any changes to Tiger Stadium coming immediately.

Are there any other facility renovations or new construction on the horizon?

Our first priority right now is we know basketball operations for both the men's and women's programs needs to be upgraded. We'd like for them to (have an) office where they practice and train. I think that's something you could see happen soon and we're raising money for.

I do believe that will have to be something we incorporate into the PMAC renovations that we're talking about that could happen. You wouldn't want to be off doing a basketball operations piece on the backside and then you come in and redo the PMAC, and that has to be adjusted. We want to make sure those are aligned.

And then football always has some type of project going on. As Coach (Brian) Kelly has come in, we've seen and realized that we need to upgrade our training room. We're going to take that space from 7,000 square feet to about 14,000 and upgrade the technology in that space that all student-athletes will be able to use on some level. That will be something you see coming online shortly.

College sports is changing quite a bit. What's your vision for TAF's future?

Our mission is to support the student-athlete experience for LSU athletics. That will be consistent as we move forward. The way we do that — I talked about the annual giving programs. We're going to try to pump more money in to support the scholarship experience. I talked about The Oaks and the major giving experience. We're going to try to get out, build relationships and raise as much money as we can to help these capital projects.

NIL is coming at us full speed, and we're trying to figure out the right way to handle that. Whether it's partnering with third-parties that can have collectives or whether TAF can ever play a role in that. I don't know right now. It's not something we have decided.

I think in this day and age, you have to be open and you have to adapt. As excited as we are for student-athletes to have the ability to be compensated for their name, image and likeness, it certainly provides some challenges for us. If we don't meet that challenge with our arms open and embrace it, we're going to get left behind.

Could NIL affect future projects if donors decide to give their money through NIL deals instead of funding something else?

Well, there's not an unlimited amount of funds out there. I was asked this question a couple weeks ago, and it's a humble brag I guess, but at this point, we haven't seen it affect us because we've put in some programs and our staff is working really hard. Our fundraising numbers are up significantly over the past year.

With NIL in place and a collective, dollars are going into that collective, but we're still up on the fundraising side. I think we're naive to think we couldn't be up more if there's no such thing as NIL at this point. But we're doing well. Our fanbase is supporting and our donors are supporting the NIL in some way. And there are becoming more ways to support LSU. We're appreciative whether people are doing it through TAF, they're doing organic deals with student-athletes or they're helping through a collective. The ways to help LSU is growing. It at some point may take away from what we're doing on some level, but we certainly appreciate donors doing whatever they feel they need to do.

I personally wonder what the arms race in college athletics looks like. As long as we can remember, it's the facilities piece of that. That's been where you've been trying to make sure you're keeping up with our peers. It seems like the arms race in college athletics could be shifting to NIL and who can create the best opportunities in the name, image and likeness fashion.

You said you don't know exactly how you're going to fit into that. How will you go about deciding how TAF, if at all, gets involved?

We'll look at our peers and see what some of them are doing. Fundraising's a little unique as opposed to the football team and the basketball program. We're not competing against other schools' fundraising arms. We can sometimes brainstorm and talk together about how we're setting things up. So we'll talk to our peers and see if there's some best practices out there and then ultimately have very deep conversations with our board about what we feel like TAF's role in this new environment is.

How do you navigate that, knowing that this is a different world than the one you came up in?

You have to be open to change, and change is hard. But at the end of the day, this is a positive for the student-athletes. We have to embrace that. Being open to that change is the most important thing. You try to be as thoughtful as you possibly can as you make a plan to move forward.

We don't want to jump the gun and create a new arm of TAF to support NIL when we don't know if that's the right way to go yet… If our board decides that's something they want to take on and we feel like that's the best practice being used elsewhere and the law allows it and the NCAA allows it, then we can explore that.

Right now, we've very appreciative to groups out there that have taken this on for LSU and helped those student-athletes. We maintain our focus on supporting scholarships, endowments and capital projects.