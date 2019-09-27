On Friday, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Marshall Graves began practice for their senior seasons, but something was missing.
A big part of the team was gone — Wayde Sims.
After Friday's practice, LSU was slated to take the day off Saturday to honor the one-year anniversary of the death of Sims, who was shot and killed on Sept. 28, 2018, while attempting to break up an altercation at a Southern University fraternity party.
Coach Will Wade and the LSU basketball team, along with the Sims family and other guests, will attend a butterfly release at Sims' grave site Saturday morning at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
“Forty-four butterflies for No. 44,” read the tweet announcing the event.
The Sims family asked that guests in attendance bring a note expressing “how Wayde’s life impacted your life and/or share your favorite memories of Wayde.”
Wade emphasized that Sims is still apart of the team and that his locker has not been changed since his death. The team will continue to pay homage to the former U-High star who would be starting his senior season at LSU.
Mays said the team dealt with a lot because of Sims’ death before last season even started and it allowed them to grow both individually and as a team. Last season, LSU went on to win the Southeastern Conference championship and make it to the Sweet 16 before falling to Michigan State.
“It’s crazy to think that it’s been a year since then, but I think that’s how each of us grow as individuals outside of basketball and helped us develop a confidence that I feel like you can only develop through our type of experience,” Mays said. “I’d say we came out very successful and good things came from all that.”