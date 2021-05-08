AUBURN, Ala. — LSU won its weekend series here against Auburn, capturing two vital wins in its push toward the postseason.

The Tigers won the opener 8-3 as Tre' Morgan delivered a triple that broke open the game. They then won 9-6 on Friday, finally able to pull ahead in a game with three ties and two lead changes.

With a chance to sweep on Saturday afternoon, LSU lost 2-1 despite receiving a terrific start from Ma'Khail Hilliard. The Tigers' bats went cold.

Here are three things we learned from the weekend:

1. What a baller

Freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan continued to impress, just as he had all season. LSU's catalyst, Morgan went 7 for 13 during the series, raising his batting average to .363. He also scored four runs and recorded three RBIs. On Thursday night, Morgan hit a two-run triple to help seal the win. On Saturday, he provided LSU’s only offense with his leadoff homer. Morgan struck out once the entire weekend. Did we mention he’s a freshman?

2. Still learning

LSU has swept one series this year, back in March against UTSA. LSU’s bullpen concerns emerged that weekend, but the Tigers’ hitters pulled out the wins. Since then, LSU has given itself three chances to sweep a series. It lost all three games. The Tigers still need to learn how to finish a weekend. If they can, a sweep in one of their final two series could punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament.

3. Inching closer

Earlier this week, coach Paul Mainieri shared the big picture with LSU’s players. They sat at 7-14 in the Southeastern Conference, but with series left against three unranked teams, they had a chance to make their final push. LSU needed at least two wins every weekend. It got those against Auburn. Now 9-15, LSU needs four regular season wins, at minimum, to make the postseason. Five would leave little doubt.