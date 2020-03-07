On the first day of LSU spring football practice, Derek Stingley unstrapped his helmet and shook it.

Out flew an inch-long strand of purple confetti. It fluttered in the sunlight and wedged between a matted section of practice-field grass.

The strand had first fallen from the rafters of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome nearly two months ago, finding its way into Stingley's helmet as the true freshman cornerback soaked in LSU's fourth national championship in school history.

On Saturday morning, it signaled the start of the Tigers' title defense, the first of 14 practices leading up to the program's spring football game on April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium at Southern University.

New faces jogged across the fields.

Myles Brennan, a back-up for the past two seasons, took first-team reps as LSU's new starting quarterback.

Gone is the Heisman Trophy-winning Joe Burrow, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the upcoming NFL draft. Brennan, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound junior, is LSU's top option, a signal-caller who competed for the starting job before Burrow arrived as a graduate transfer from Ohio State in 2018.

Behind Brennan, true freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson fired passes in drills. Redshirt freshman Peter Parrish, LSU's third scholarship quarterback in 2019, was not at practice Saturday.

As the quarterbacks flung passes, new passing game coordinator Scott Linehan directed wide receivers through their route patterns.

The former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator signed a two-year, $800,000 per year contract to replace the NFL-bound Joe Brady, the wunderkind who helped construct LSU's record-breaking spread offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger last season.

Kevin Faulk, LSU's all-time leading rusher, directed running backs for the first time since he agreed to a two-year, $350,000 per year contract in February to coach the position, replacing former running backs coach Tommie Robinson.

On the opposite end of the field, Ja'Marr Chase, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, sported his new No. 7 jersey, an honor the true sophomore wide receiver received Thursday.

Among the influx of new receivers, four tight ends — Arik Gilbert, Aaron Moffitt, Tory Carter and Kole Taylor — were not at practice on Saturday.

Carter and Gilbert weren't expected to attend.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that Carter, Gilbert, junior linebacker Soni Fonua and junior safety Todd Harris will miss spring practice due to injuries.

Projected starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal also did not attend. He left campus due to "personal reasons," Orgeron said, and is expected to return in the summer.

Gilbert, a five-star tight end, underwent offseason shoulder surgery, as did five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, although Orgeron expects Ricks to return full speed midway through spring practice.

Ricks participated in LSU's pad-less Saturday practice wearing a gold noncontact jersey. Senior defensive lineman Neil Farrell was not at practice. His seven tackles for loss and three sacks were the most by any LSU defensive lineman.

Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini worked with the linebackers, his first practice in Baton Rouge since his first stint at LSU ended after the 2007 BCS national championship.

Pelini signed a three-year, $2.3 million per year contract to replace the Baylor-bound Dave Aranda, and will be installing an attacking, 4-3 defensive scheme in the spring.

2020 LSU Football Spring Practice Dates

March 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 31

April 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 14, 16, 17, 18