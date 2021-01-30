The LSU women’s basketball team has found itself offensively in recent weeks but the team’s improvement can still be traced to its defensive efforts.
How else could a team averaging an SEC-low 59 points per game be sitting in a four-way tie for fourth place at the halfway point? The Tigers (7-7, 5-3 SEC) are coming off a 60-52 victory at No. 22 Georgia going into Sunday’s home clash against Ole Miss (7-6, 1-6) at 1 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
The LSU matchup-zone defense has caused headaches for opposing teams, who are averaging 20.5 turnovers per game and armed with upperclassmen and a deeper bench, are playing it better than ever.
“We have veteran players who understand the matchup (zone),” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “(Khayla) Pointer, (Jailin) Cherry, (Faustine) Aifuwa, they’ve been running the matchup the entire time they’ve been here. “It’s a system built on family. We don’t want to have a teammate appear to be on an island. The language we use is ‘Take care of your teammate.’ We have to be one pass away, be in the lane, support each other. That how this defense has to be played.
“That’s why it’s sometimes difficult for teams to score on, because it’s played like a family, one unit. All five people are responsible for guarding the basketball, along with the players in their areas.”
LSU nearly pulled off a huge upset against No. 4 South Carolina last Sunday, forcing 16 turnovers, and staying within a possession of the Gamecocks most of the fourth quarter. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was impressed, remarking about the swarming LSU defenders inviting opponents to dribble before collapsing and causing turnovers.
On Thursday, LSU forced 19 Georgia turnovers to help the Tigers stay in the game and score 25 fourth-quarter points to secure the victory. Leading scorer Khayla Pointer scored only five points but had six rebounds, six assists and four steals, giving her 35 steals for the season. Karli Seay, while averaging in single digits is second with 26 steals.
Pointer is averaging 15.4 points per game and continues to get a boost for sophomore Tiara young, who is averaging 10.9, third best on the team. Young, who scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter at Georgia, is averaging 15.4 points per game in the past seven games.
“We can pick and choose late game if we want the ball in Pointer’s hands or Tiara’s hands,” Fargas said. “It’s great to have two players that welcome that challenge.
“Tiara does not shy away from being that player. Tiara has one of the best mid-range jump shots in the game today. Her ability to pull up elevate and shoot is pretty impressive.”
Faustine Aifuwa is averaging 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. She had 20 points and seven rebounds in the first Ole Miss game.
Fargas warns that although LSU beat Ole Miss in overtime on Jan. 4, it’s a dangerous Rebels team. Ole Miss (7-6, 1-7) has lost five consecutive games. Shakira Austin, a 6-5 post player, leads Ole Miss with 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Donetta Johnson is averaging 13.2 points.