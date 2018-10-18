The LSU athletic department announced Thursday that the football team will be wearing alternate uniforms against Mississippi State on Saturday that commemorate "The Silent Season" of 1918, when the Tigers did not play football during World War I.
The uniforms are revealed in a video prepared by the athletic department: white pants, white jerseys, and most notably, the color-changing helmets that shine from purple to gold under stadium lights.
Uniforms designed for the future that pay respect to the past. #LSU125 pic.twitter.com/qmOmdRPlAF— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2018
"To commemorate the century mark of the silent season of 1918, this weekend, LSU will emerge of the the tunnel in Death Valley in specially designed uniforms that salute the past," the video said.
No nameplate appears on the back, the video said, "to honor the unknown members of the LSU community who lost their lives in World War I," and the designs are modeled after French armor.