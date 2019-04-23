lsugymchamps.042019.017

LSU gymnast McKenna Kelley performs on floor Friday, April 19, 2019 in the NCAA Championship semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHRIS PARENT, LSU ATHLETICS

LSU senior gymnast McKenna Kelley and her mother, Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton, are headed to New York to be on the Today show on NBC in the 8 a.m. hour Thursday, Kelley tweeted Tuesday night.

“Y’all stay tuned!” Kelley wrote. “It’s gonna be a BLAST!”

Kelley helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish Saturday in the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

After the meet, Kelley left open the possibility that she may return for a fifth year. She sat out the 2018 season with an Achilles’ tendon injury.

“There’s light peeking through the door,” Kelley said.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments