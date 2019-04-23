LSU senior gymnast McKenna Kelley and her mother, Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton, are headed to New York to be on the Today show on NBC in the 8 a.m. hour Thursday, Kelley tweeted Tuesday night.
“Y’all stay tuned!” Kelley wrote. “It’s gonna be a BLAST!”
Kelley helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish Saturday in the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
After the meet, Kelley left open the possibility that she may return for a fifth year. She sat out the 2018 season with an Achilles’ tendon injury.
“There’s light peeking through the door,” Kelley said.
“I don’t know. I really don’t know.”