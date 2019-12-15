Monday won't be just another day. It's officially 'LSU Football Day.'

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin declared Monday, December 16th as a date to celebrate the Tigers amid 'a historic season.'

LSU's SEC championship team is playing in the College Football Playoffs against Oklahoma. Coach Ed Orgeron was recently named 'Coach of the Year.'

Quarterback Joe Burrow won the university's second Heisman Trophy and a number of other honors. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the Fred Biletnikoff Award and Safety Grant Delpit took home the Jim Thorpe Award.

For all these reasons, Ardoin felt there was plenty to celebrate.

"The entire LSU team and staff is worthy of appreciation for their passion, diligence and teamwork in bringing positive recognition to the state of Louisiana," Ardoin wrote on the declaration.

