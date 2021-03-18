INDIANAPOLIS — After waiting two years to get back to the NCAA tournament, Javonte Smart, naturally, is as excited to be a part of it as he was when he was a wide-eyed freshman in 2019.
That year, the Baton Rouge native was part of a team that claimed the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with future NBA players Tremont Waters, Naz Reid and Skylar Mays leading a run to the Sweet 16.
This year’s LSU team is Smart’s team, along, of course, with scoring machine Cam Thomas and veterans Darius Days and Trendon Watford.
But Smart has the keys to the bus that drove LSU to the NCAA tournament and a first-round matchup with Atlantic 10 champion St. Bonaventure on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.
As a 6-foot-4 guard, Smart was a prolific scorer for prep power Scotlandville High. But after averaging 11.1 and 12.5 points his first two seasons at LSU, he’s become more of a scoring threat with 15.9 points a game this season.
Even though Thomas is the league’s scoring leader and Watford is second on the team, there’s plenty of opportunity for Smart to at least help carry the load with the blessing of coach Will Wade.
"He just let me be me, be the person I am,” Smart said last week. “I like to score the ball. He gave me the keys and control of the ship. Just put the guys in the right position and get to what I can get to.
“Like I said, I like to score the ball also and being a playmaker,” he said. “Being a playmaker comes with being a scorer and making plays for others.”
Smart has done that the past two seasons in taking over at the point after Waters left for the NBA.
While there have been some rough patches along the way, Smart has averaged about four assists per game since replacing Waters.
In addition to penetrating drives and kickouts to his teammates, Smart has improved his shooting accuracy each year from 36.8% as a freshman to 41.5% a year ago to 47.0% this season.
Going into the NCAA tournament, Smart leads the SEC in 3-point field-goal shooting at 42.1% after hitting just over 31 and 32% from long range his first two seasons.
“He’s a scoring point guard, that’s who he is,” Wade said. “That’s what we recruited, that’s what we knew we were getting.”
While Smart’s detractors say he isn’t a true point guard, he has been one of the league’s best playmakers in the assist-to-turnover ratio for two seasons in a row.
It’s something Wade beings up often after Smart was second in the league last season and sixth this year in one of the telling stats for point guards.
Smart has had 74 double-digit scoring games in his three-year career, doing that in all but two of 26 games this season, and has 314 assists with 154 field goals from beyond the arc.
This season, Smart was ninth in the SEC in scoring and third in assists in earning second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches and media.
He really flourished in the SEC tournament, playing all but seven minutes of three games played in a 41-hour span. Smart averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1,7 steals in wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas and a one-point loss to Alabama in the final.
In the hearbreaking setback against Alabama, he had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists while running the show on offense and defense.
“He was tremendous,” Wade said after the title game. “He played basically every minute (Saturday vs. Arkansas), close to every minute today. He's just a warrior.”
Smart, who tied a season-high with five 3-pointers, buried back-to-back 3s late in the game to put the Tigers in position to score a huge upset in the end.
“The 3s he hit off the bounce, some of the big shots he hit, were just incredible,” Wade said. “He's a tremendous, tremendous player. He stepped up in a big game for us. … Proud of him; proud he’s our point guard.”
Smart’s success, Wade noted, is a result of him being more comfortable and getting to do what he does as the season progressed.
“He’s playing like who he is,” he said.
Now, it’s on to the NCAA tournament where LSU won two games in 2019 before getting eliminated by Michigan State in the regional semifinals.
That time, the Tigers were relying on him to get some points off the bench while giving Waters and Mays some rest.
He’s way more involved now as one of the team’s leaders.
“My freshman year, we just had fun and his year we should have fun,” Smart said. “Not too many people get the chance to play in an NCAA tournament. So for all the young guys on the team, I just tell them to have fun.
“It’s a big game, but it’s just another game. If we go out there and have fun, we can do great things.”