Matchup set for SEC tournament

LSU clinched the fifth seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament when it won on Friday night. The Tigers began the weekend tied with Ole Miss, but the Rebels lost twice against Tennessee, opening the door for LSU to take the fifth seed. LSU could use a couple wins during the tournament to strengthen its case for hosting an NCAA regional. The Tigers will play South Carolina (28-27, 8-22) on Tuesday night.

Rabalais: LSU baseball has found momentum but not answers to its most nagging questions When you think about it, Saturday’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Auburn was really was the perfect way for LSU’s erratic regular season to end.

Great pitching… until the end

Until the fifth inning on Saturday, LSU had limited Auburn to two runs and six hits over 22 innings. Eric Walker had given his second-best start of the season. Then freshman Landon Marceaux allowed one run over seven innings, meeting the expectations LSU had for him at the beginning of the year. The bullpen pitched well behind them. The pitching staff shut down Auburn until the end of the series, when Zack Hess allowed three runs.

LSU keeps new infield

Even though first baseman Cade Beloso’s ankle has healed, LSU kept him out of the infield throughout the series. Chris Reid played first base, Hal Hughes played third and Brandt Broussard played second. Josh Smith remained at shortstop. LSU configured its infield like this a week ago against Arkansas. Coach Paul Mainieri has not changed it since then. The infielders have played well on defense, and Beloso has remained in the lineup as the designated hitter.