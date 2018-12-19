Cordale Flott, a three-star defensive back from Alabama, decided to sign with LSU after all on Wednesday, a day after his high school coach reportedly said Flott needed more time to decide.
“It’s a big decision, and I think he and his family just need a little more time,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly told AL.com. “He’s been focusing on the season and the playoff run and, this week, on the finals and doing his best in the classroom. I think he just wants a little more time to make sure he’s making the right decision.”
LSU announced Wednesday afternoon that Flott had officially submitted his national letter of intent.
Flott, from Saraland, Alabama, verbally committed to LSU on June 24.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback was once an Auburn commit before flipping to LSU.