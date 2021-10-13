LSU cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the rest of the season with an injury, coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.
Ricks had a nagging injury that he continued to play through, Orgeron said. He and his family decided to get surgery.
The loss strikes another blow to an LSU team filled with injuries. The Tigers have now lost defensive end Andre Anthony, linebacker Jared Small, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Ricks for the season. All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is also out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure on his left foot.
