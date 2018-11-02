lsuslufootball1573.090918 bf
LSU vs. Alabama  

November 3, 2018 — Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) — CBS         

Saturday, November 3

7 a.m. — Parking lots open on campus

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. — ESPN’s College GameDay (live from Quad on LSU Campus) (Coach O appearance on set at 8:35 a.m.)

8:30 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens

9 a.m. — LSU Salutes Ceremony (LSU War Memorial – Parade Grounds) Flyover between 9-9:05 a.m., and a 21-gun Salute between 10-10:15 a.m.

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ESPN’s College GameDay Radio (live from Parade Grounds)

Noon – 6:30 p.m. — Heisman House Tour (Parade Grounds) (Patrick Peterson appearance from 3-4:30 p.m., Glenn Dorsey appearance 4:30-6 p.m.)

1 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

2 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

2 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

2 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

2:30 p.m. — Bag of Donuts performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

4 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

4:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)

5 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

5:10 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

5:20 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”

6:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)

6:46 p.m. — Team LSU Recognition 

6:48 p.m.— Guest Captains Presentation (Leonard Marshall, Gene Lang, Marty Phillips, Ben Bordelon, Sheddrick Wilson)

6:50 p.m. — LSU Salutes

6:55 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

6:59 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem

7:05 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

7:06 p.m. — LSU takes the field

7:07 p.m. — Alabama takes the field

7:07 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield

7:10 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on CBS      

On-Field Presentations

First Quarter — Former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason (NW 20-yard line)

First Quarter — LSU Vet School Gift (NW 20-yard line)

End of First Quarter — Brigadier General Mike Jones (NW 20-yard line)

Halftime

Golden Band from Tigerland performs

LSU Football’s Next Great 25 presentation

Ronnie Estay — LSU’s 2018 SEC Legend presentation

