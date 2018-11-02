LSU vs. Alabama
November 3, 2018 — Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) — CBS
Saturday, November 3
7 a.m. — Parking lots open on campus
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. — ESPN’s College GameDay (live from Quad on LSU Campus) (Coach O appearance on set at 8:35 a.m.)
8:30 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
9 a.m. — LSU Salutes Ceremony (LSU War Memorial – Parade Grounds) Flyover between 9-9:05 a.m., and a 21-gun Salute between 10-10:15 a.m.
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — ESPN’s College GameDay Radio (live from Parade Grounds)
Noon – 6:30 p.m. — Heisman House Tour (Parade Grounds) (Patrick Peterson appearance from 3-4:30 p.m., Glenn Dorsey appearance 4:30-6 p.m.)
1 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
2 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
2:30 p.m. — Bag of Donuts performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
4 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
4:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
5 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
5:10 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
5:20 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6:30 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)
- Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live
6:46 p.m. — Team LSU Recognition
6:48 p.m.— Guest Captains Presentation (Leonard Marshall, Gene Lang, Marty Phillips, Ben Bordelon, Sheddrick Wilson)
6:50 p.m. — LSU Salutes
6:55 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:59 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem
7:05 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
7:06 p.m. — LSU takes the field
7:07 p.m. — Alabama takes the field
7:07 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
7:10 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on CBS
On-Field Presentations
First Quarter — Former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason (NW 20-yard line)
First Quarter — LSU Vet School Gift (NW 20-yard line)
End of First Quarter — Brigadier General Mike Jones (NW 20-yard line)
Halftime
Golden Band from Tigerland performs
LSU Football’s Next Great 25 presentation
Ronnie Estay — LSU’s 2018 SEC Legend presentation