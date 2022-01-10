Senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin is the seventh LSU football player to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kirklin, who played special teams, defensive back and wide receiver before taking on the role as quarterback during the 2021 Texas Bowl, announced his decision on Monday in a Twitter post.
"Through my experiences here at LSU, I can truly say I understand the meaning of 'God's timing,'" Kirklin said in a post. "As my journey here at LSU ends, I am proud to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."
The Lutcher, Louisiana-native played five years at LSU, and completed 7 of 11 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the Texas Bowl, making him the fifth quarterback in LSU history to do so in a Bowl game. Only two LSU quarterbacks have thrown more touchdown passes in a bowl game.
He also caught four passes for 49 yards this season and 13 passes for 184 yards in the 2020 season. He collected 10 total tackles during his career as a cornerback at LSU.