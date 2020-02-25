Here we go again.

If you haven’t gotten enough nerve-wracking, down-to-the-wire basketball games from LSU and Florida in the past year, you’re in luck.

The Tigers and Gators will meet up at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Gainesville for the fifth time in just 372 days with the winner taking a 3-2 advantage in the mini-series that could extend into the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Two of their past four games went to overtime — with each team winning once — and they split the other two matchups.

All told, the four games played between last season and this season have been decided by 11 points — three of them by three points or less.

With just one game separating LSU (19-8, 10-4 SEC) and Florida (17-10, 9-5 SEC) in the standings, more drama could be in store like their Jan. 21 contest in Baton Rouge in which the Tigers held on for an 84-82 victory.

That night, LSU broke open a close game to take an 11-point lead with just more than three minutes left. It held a 10-point cushion three times down the stretch before a gallant Florida rally got the Gators to within one.

“Who knows?” Florida coach Mike White said that night when asked what it is about these teams. “That’s four in a row, high-level basketball games … just good games. I don’t know what it is, other than it’s two competitive teams.”

LSU coach Will Wade agreed.

“Just two teams that are very familiar with each other,” he said Monday. “We played them three times last year. I think that it’s just familiarity, and the talent levels are close.

“The coaching staffs are familiar with each other. It leads to good games, and hopefully, Wednesday will be another one.”

A scheduling quirk has LSU and Florida, who aren’t permanent home-and-home partners, playing twice for the second year in a row.

Each SEC team has three permanent partners it meets twice a year (LSU’s partners are Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M) and two teams rotate in for two-year home-and-home matchups — which, for LSU, was Florida last season and this year.

Each won in overtime on the opponent’s floor last season before Florida took the rubber match in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

Andrew Nembhard’s game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining kept the team from playing a third overtime game in 24 days.

But this is a new season.

Florida hit a bit of a rough patch and lost its next two games after falling at LSU last month, but won five of its next six to climb into a three-way tie for second in the league with LSU and Auburn.

But White’s team lost at Kentucky on Saturday to drop behind LSU and Auburn.

Still, Wednesday’s game is crucial for both the Tigers and Gators as the regular season winds down. Currently, they hold the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the SEC tournament with their eyes on securing double-byes for the event.

“They’re playing well,” said Wade, whose team responded after losing four of five games with a clutch 86-80 win at South Carolina on Saturday. “They are a lot different from the first time we’ve played them. They’re playing smaller.”

White replaced 6-foot-10 forward Omar Payne with 6-5 guard Scottie Lewis, who has helped the Gators go 5-3 since a 12-7 start.

Playing Lewis at the three-spot enabled White to slide 6-9 forward Keyontae Johnson, who had some solid outings against LSU, to the four.

Johnson, a sophomore, has averaged 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in four previous meetings with LSU.

“Johnson's just been a nightmare matchup for us since he’s been there,” Wade said. “He’s big, he’s physical. He can drive the ball. He’s been shooting it better. He’s done a really good job on the offensive glass against us.

“They are playing a little more like they did last year. It’s a very tough matchup for us, especially down there.”

Wade made a change of his own against South Carolina.

Forward Emmitt Williams was replaced in the starting lineup for the first time in 18 games by Aundre Hyatt, but Wade wasn’t tipping his hand about whether it would continue after Williams responded with eight points, two rebounds and two blocks.

“I liked it,” Wade said. “I thought we had good energy off the bench. We had good bench production. I did like it.”

The basics

WHAT: LSU at Florida

WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.

TV: ESPN2

ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday

Briefly

• Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams and Darius Days all average in double digits. LSU is one of just seven teams to have that.

• LSU had dropped five of six at Florida's Exactech Arena before the Tigers shocked the Gators 79-78 in overtime last March 6.

• Native Floridians Williams (Fort Myers) and Days (Raleigh) will face face their home state team for the fourth time.

Probable lineups

LSU (19-8, 10-4 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.5 4.2*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.4 5.0

F Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.9 2.1

F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.8 7.0

F Darius Days 6-6 So. 12.1 7.6

Key reserves

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.3 6.8

G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 7.9 3.2

G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.8 4.1

* assists

Florida (17-10, 9-5 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Andrew Nembhard 6-5 So. 11.6 5.5*

G Noah Locke 6-3 So. 10.4 2.5

G Scottie Lewis 6-5 Fr. 7.8 4.0

F Keyontae Johnson 6-5 So. 13.9 7.0

F Kerry Blackshear 6-10 Sr. 13.3 7.5

Key reserves

G Tre Mann 6-4 Fr. 5.5 1.9

G Ques Glover 5-11 Fr. 4.8 1.1

F Omar Payne 6-10 Fr. 4.0 3.8

* assists